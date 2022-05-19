Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – the Licensed Professional Counselors Association of Georgia sworn in Bryan Stephens as President of the LPCA in the state of Georgia.
LPCA is an organization that unites Licensed Professional Counselors (LPCs) and future LPCs in the state of Georgia. It represents the interests of Professional Counselors to both state and national legislators and to the Georgia Composite Licensing Board. LPCA raises public awareness about mental health issues and the role of LPCs, promotes ethical and professional standards for practice and licensure, and provides training and networking for its members. LPCA is a state chapter of the American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA).
Bryan G. Stephens, MA, LPC, NCC, MBA is the 2022-2023 President- of the Licensed Professional Counselors Association of Georgia. The LPCA is one of the nation’s largest State Counseling Associations and is recognized as the “Most Outstanding State Association” by the American Mental Health Counselors Association.
Stephens earned his Bachelor of Science in 1992 from Florida Tech, Master of Arts in Psychology from the Georgia School of Professional Psychology in 1996, and his MBA from Kennesaw State University in 2006. He obtained his Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and National Certified Counselor (NCC), licenses in 2000. He has been a Certified Professional Counselor Supervisor (CPCS) since 2011 and is involved in training new therapists.
Before becoming a therapist, Stephens was a case manager working in community behavioral health, where he practiced as part of a multidisciplinary team consisting of other case managers, therapists, nurses, and doctors. “It was in that environment,” Stephens said, “where I learned to treat the large variety of issues brought to the clinic by a diverse population. I have used that expertise in both my personal practice and to develop clinical programs for clinics and treatment centers.” Stephens has also served as a clinical director for large programs and served as CEO for the Cobb and Douglas Community Services Board 2015-2017.
Stephen’s practice uses Teletherapy and Face-to-Face visits at Psych Atlanta.
