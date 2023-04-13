Marietta ranked #6 on the list, following an analysis by Pheabs.com
Marietta, Georgia has been named as one of the top 10 US cities for young singles to live in, according to a new data study documented by consumer finance startup, Pheabs.com.
In today’s fast-paced world, many singles are on the lookout for the perfect city to call home.
Whether you’re looking for a vibrant social scene, exciting career opportunities, or simply a great place to meet like-minded people, there are plenty of cities across the United States that cater to the needs of single individuals.
However, when taking into account factors such as the sex ratio of males to females, percentage of the population at prime dating age and the likely number of singles in the region based on housing statistics, only 10 cities come up tops.
Marietta, Georgia ranked #6 due to a number of factors. It has a high percentage of the population living alone at 16%. The percentage of the population between the ages of 20-44 is 39%, giving the city a young feel.
Marietta is the second smallest city on our list by population, but does still have a bustling restaurant scene and plenty of romantic activities. For singles looking for a small-town feel with lots of young people, Marietta provides everything you’d need to find the perfect partner.
The data was compiled and analyzed by Pheabs, an independent consumer finance intermediary, which uses over 8,000 data points in a single loan application to connect borrowers with the best loan or source of finance for them.
Daniel Tannenbaum, Founder at Pheabs, commented:
“We're excited to announce our latest data study that has identified Marietta as one of the top 10 US cities for young singles to live in.
“With its prime location and thriving community, Marietta has emerged as a fantastic option for singles looking for a great place to live, work and play. We hope that this study will help young singles across the country make informed decisions about where to live and find love."
