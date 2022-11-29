The Marietta Council of Garden Clubs welcomes families, neighbors, and the community to the grounds of Fair Oaks c. 1850 at the Marietta Educational Garden Center (505 Kennesaw Avenue) on Saturday, Dec 3rd and Sunday, December 4th from 10am to 5pm for a variety of holiday activities.
Guests can purchase lunch, dessert and beverages from Sugar Cakes Patisserie while seated at beautifully decorated tables. Be sure to vote for your favorite design.
A Christmas Design Demonstration will be presented by Helena Brante Floral Design will take place at 1pm on Saturday.
Both Saturday and Sunday offer many opportunities to kick off the holiday season. Glory Haus Gifts will be on-site as well as prints and notecards available for purchase by local artist Melissa Snyder. Bring your children’s letters to Santa to drop off in a very special mailbox to get responses from “the big guy” at the North Pole. Donations of socks and underwear (all sizes) will be collected on behalf of MUST Ministries. Don’t leave before signing a Christmas Cheer Card to bring holiday cheer to patients hospitalized at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
About The Marietta Council of Garden Clubs: In 1949, The Marietta Council of Garden Clubs, Inc. was formed to coordinate the interests of the Garden Clubs of Cobb County; to bring them into close relations for mutual helpfulness by association, conference and correspondence; to promote the love of gardening; to promote the study of horticulture; to protect our native trees, wildflowers and birds; and to encourage civic beautification, conservation and pollution control. Originally seven Garden Clubs were represented by the Council. At present, there are 21 Garden Clubs representing 651 members. The Council, along with the Board of Trustees, comprises the Marietta Educational Garden Center, Inc. located in Fair Oaks c. 1850 at 505 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta, GA. The Council sponsors two standard flower shows every year at the North Georgia State Fair, has ongoing horticulture classes or flower design classes at the Center; and through its Clubs participates in beautification projects throughout Cobb County. The Council promotes a healthy lifestyle though the many benefits of gardening including stress relief and increased physical activity.
