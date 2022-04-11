Debbie Day of Special Needs Cobb and Luc Beaudet of Douceur de France with the Giant Chocolate Bunny

Marietta, Ga. (March 28, 2022) Douceur de France French Bakery and Cafe in Marietta has chosen Special Needs Cobb as its charity of choice to receive the donations raised by their Giant Chocolate Bunny contest.

Patrons can stop into Douceur de France between now and Friday, April 15, make a $5 donation, and guess the weight of a 26-inch-tall chocolate bunny. At the end of the contest, the person who guesses the closest to the actual weight wins the bunny, and the funds raised are donated to the special needs organization. Special Needs Cobb provides respite, resources, and residential services to Cobb County special needs families. 

Marietta, Ga. (March 28, 2022) Douceur de France French Bakery and Cafe in Marietta has chosen Special Needs Cobb as its charity of choice to receive the donations raised by their Giant Chocolate Bunny contest.

Patrons can stop into Douceur de France between now and Friday, April 15, make a $5 donation, and guess the weight of a 26-inch-tall chocolate bunny. At the end of the contest, the person who guesses the closest to the actual weight wins the bunny, and the funds raised are donated to the special needs organization. Special Needs Cobb provides respite, resources, and residential services to Cobb County special needs families. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In