Marietta, Ga. (March 28, 2022)Douceur de FranceFrench Bakery and Cafe in Marietta has chosen Special Needs Cobb as its charity of choice to receive the donations raised by their Giant Chocolate Bunny contest.
Patrons can stop into Douceur de France between now and Friday, April 15, make a $5 donation, and guess the weight of a 26-inch-tall chocolate bunny. At the end of the contest, the person who guesses the closest to the actual weight wins the bunny, and the funds raised are donated to the special needs organization.Special Needs Cobbprovides respite, resources, and residential services to Cobb County special needs families.
