Atlanta, Ga (August 7th, 2022) — The Very Airy Library recently announced plans to launch a Kickstarter Campaign that will go toward helping the show launch its second season. The hit YouTube show promotes literacy and storytelling much like its predecessor, Reading Rainbow. Meanwhile, show representatives announced that The Very Airy Library's second season would feature a host of children's authors and celebrities, including Coy Bowles of the Zac Brown Band, James Dean (creator of Pete the Cat), Karyn Parson (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), and DMC of Run-DMC.
"When a child is asked, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' I want to add AUTHOR to that list." says Stan Tucker, the co-creator and host of The Very Airy Library. "Nowadays, most kids don't know what an author is, let alone dream that they could ever become one. However, The Very Airy Library is hoping to change that. We are an independent children's show dedicated to instilling a passion for reading and writing in a diverse community of young people."
Tucker is the founder of Leap for Literacy, a non-profit with a mission to promote literacy and kindness worldwide. He came up with The Very Airy Library YouTube show when the COVID pandemic hit, ending after-school programs and preventing Tucker from sharing his passion in person. He immediately began working on a YouTube show called Stories With Stan, which eventually blossomed into The Very Airy Library.
With its unique visuals, fun characters, and great sense of humor, The Very Airy Library became a fast hit among kids and overwhelmed parents. Before long, Tucker was able to invite authors and other guests on to help spread his message.
But despite the show's success, there are still some obstacles. "We are seeing tremendous growth right now, but, unfortunately, the Youtube ad revenue for children's content is virtually non-existent," says co-producer Matthew Young. That's why the team recently announced a Kickstarter campaign to help fund Season 2.
The campaign began on Tuesday, August 9th, and continues until September 13th. Backers will have an opportunity to get a limited edition copy of the first The Very Airy Library children's book, along with several other exclusive rewards, including and party for Adults and one for children at the Marietta film studio. Stan and his team also hope that the campaign will create a sense of community around the show.
"We want to invite audiences along for the ride," says Tucker. Though he admits that the success of the Kickstarter is crucial to keeping The Very Airy Library going, his infectious optimism remains. "In the end, we have faith that our audience will show up."
Stan Tucker is available for interviews: info@theveryairylibrary.com
You can see the entire Kickstarter Campaign here.
