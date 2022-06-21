Arbor Senior Living is honored to announce three Marietta, Georgia, area communities received the distinction of “Best” by MemoryCare.com. The Solana East Cobb, Arbor Terrace East Cobb, Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory each received the distinction for their work with residents experiencing dementia.
MemoryCare.com provides overviews of assisted living communities in the Marietta area, using resident reviews as a baseline. A common theme between all three communities is the impact made by the attentive and knowledgeable staff. Reviews by residents’ family members on MemoryCare.com highlight the staff’s dedication to the individualized, detailed care of each resident.
Arbor Terrace East Cobb received a rating of 4.15 out of 5, Arbor Terrace of Burnt Hickory received 4.54 out of 5, and The Solana East Cobb received a rating of 4.57 out of 5. The MemoryCare.com team spent more than 45 hours researching memory care communities in the Marietta area. The team reviewed more than 160 reviews provided by residents and their loved ones as well as interviewed representatives from local communities. The comprehensive process examined location, availability and involvement of experts, facility features and amenities.
“We are incredibly thankful to receive this distinction for three of our Marietta-area communities,” said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company. “Our staff is dedicated to providing the right care for each resident. We are honored that so many of our residents and their loved ones recognize our commitment.”
Arbor Terrace East Cobb was also recently awarded Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care by US News and World Report.
About The Arbor Company
The Arbor Company, an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living and dementia care communities, serves seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.
