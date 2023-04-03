GreenMellen was awarded two Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) awards by the Atlanta chapter of the American Marketing Association on Wednesday evening.
The Marietta-based agency won the SEO project of the year for their work with Atech Logistics. GreenMellen’s marketing manager, Robert Carnes, was also recognized as the Atlanta chapter’s Volunteer of the Year.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized with these distinguished awards,” said GreenMellen partner and co-founder, Ali Green. “This is all attributed to our team’s hard work and partnership with an amazing client.”
The sold-out 66th annual Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) awards gala was hosted at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead on March 29. More than two dozen awards were handed out to the city’s top marketers and brands for their outstanding work during the past year.
The SEO AMY award celebrated GreenMellen’s contributions to Atech Logistic’s organic search engine success. The California-based shipping company saw a 40% increase in its website traffic in 2022, 75% of which came from organic search, thanks to the partnership with GreenMellen.
Carnes has been a volunteer with AMA since 2021, serving on both the mentorship and college committees. He’s also been an active mentor with the chapter’s mentorship program and regularly speaks at marketing classes at local universities.
“There are so many outstanding volunteers that help to make AMA Atlanta great,” said Carnes. “To be selected from that group for this individual award is a humbling honor. I greatly appreciate and enjoy being able to give my time to impact the marketing industry in Atlanta.”
ABOUT GREENMELLEN
GreenMellen is a digital marketing agency based in Marietta, Ga. Founded in 2009, GreenMellen offers a wide range of digital marketing services from messaging strategy, website development, graphic design, and search engine optimization. Most of GreenMellen’s clients are small and medium-sized businesses in the Metro Atlanta area.
ABOUT AMA ATLANTA
AMA Atlanta is the largest marketing organization in Atlanta and one of the largest chapters of the American Marketing Association across the nation. Founded in 1949, AMA Atlanta is a home for all marketers—from high school students in the DECA program and collegiate marketers to young professionals and experienced executives.
