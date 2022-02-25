Brandy Camille Huff of Sandy Springs, Communication Effectiveness Lead for Provider Communications at global health service leader Cigna, has been named as a Cigna Community Ambassador Fellow for 2022. Working in close collaboration with a local nonprofit, Huff will work to positively impact the health and well-being of people in her community.
Partnering with The Norma J. Morris Center, she will use marketing and communications strategies to increase referrals, engagement, and support to help adult survivors of childhood abuse in the Atlanta area. The Norma J. Morris Center is the not-for-profit organization that created the Adult Survivors of Child Abuse (ASCA) program, which is an international self-help support group model designed specifically for adult survivors of neglect, physical, sexual and/or emotional abuse.
Huff’s project will support growth, sustainability and continued success of this life-changing program by establishing a framework that all ASCA groups can build upon. The Community Ambassador Fellowship will enable her to develop marketing and communication plans, templates, materials and tools that can be used to increase awareness and support for ASCA-Atlanta.
Introduced in 2017, Cigna’s Community Ambassador Fellowship program offers eligible employees an opportunity to take a sabbatical-style paid leave from work to support projects that exemplify the company’s mission. After a competitive application process, selected employees embark on a one- to three-month fellowship, while receiving full salary and benefits plus a stipend to support their community work.
To support ASCA-Atlanta and The Norma J. Morris Center:
Donate to ASCA-Atlanta
Donate to The Norma J. Morris Center
To join fellow survivors on the path of healing and recovery in Atlanta:
