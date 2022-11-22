Local Realty, a Marietta-based real estate company featuring expertise on the local real-estate market, today announced that Christy Holter, teacher at Kemp Elementary, and Marine veterans Ralph and Carrier Roeger, have been named the company’s Hero of the Month for October and November, respectively. Each month, Local Realty honors someone who serves in the local community, or has served our country, be it veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, doctors, nurses, teachers and more.
Christy Holter has dedicated her entire career to teaching and is currently a kindergarten teacher at Kemp Elementary school in Cobb County. She began teaching in 1992 and has taught kindergarten her entire career. She has been at Kemp Elementary since it opened its doors in 2002. In her thirty years, she has touched the lives of over 600 young children and instilled a love of learning within them that lasts throughout their educational years.
“Parents have described Mrs. Holter as a caring, creative and truly magical teacher who deserves to be honored as a Hero of our community,” said Jennifer Taylor, owner, and broker of Local Realty. “We are so grateful for her dedication to teaching in our community are excited to be able to honor her for her service to our community.”
November’s heroes of the month are Marine veterans Ralph and Carrie Roeger. Ralph served in the United States Marine Corp from 1977-1997 as a combat engineer. He served most of his career stationed at Camp Lejeune and conducted two tours of duty to Okinawa Japan and one to the Philippines to help clean up after Mt. Pinatubo erupted. He also served as a recruiter in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Carrie serviced in the Marines from 1988-1993 and was a Russian linguist in the intel field. She also served at Camp Lejeune and did two tours of duty to Norway. The highlight of her career was becoming the first ever female Marine to earn gold jump wings. The handbook said, “any man to complete the plane jumps earned the jump wings” and they re-wrote it after her to say, “any marine can early jump wings.” The Roegers currently own Semper Fi Bar & Grill in Woodstock where they continue to serve the community with discounts to veterans and first responders in the following ways:
· Mission 5.00: Customers donate $5.00 and receive a $5.00 Gift Card. All proceeds benefit the Cherokee County Homeless Vets.
· The Veterans BBQ: In Canton GA. All proceeds benefit the Homeless Veterans of Cherokee County.
· Drop off location for Toys for Tots
· Purple Heart Cruise Foundation - As huge Green Bay Packer fans the Roeger's raffle of a Green Bay Packers Swag Crate all proceeds benefit the Purple Heart Cruise Foundation which provides a weeklong cruise to a purple heart Veteran.
· First Responders: Every Tuesday first responders get a 20% discount on their food.
· Pop up Market: Once quarterly they set up a pop-up market where veteran owned companies can sell their products.
· Branch Birthday Party: All branch birthdays are celebrated with a birthday party and cake all are welcome to attend.
· Table Stories: Semper Fi tables now include a QR Code which will tell a brief story of the photos near the booth.
· Support Veteran owned companies as vendors
“It was such a pleasure to present the Roegers with our November Hero award at the Marine Corps birthday party on November 10, 2022, in front of 100s of Marines, veterans and other community members,” added Taylor. “We are so very grateful for their military service, as well as the service they continue to provide our community. We hope this recognition will show them how truly grateful we are for their selfless service.”
Featuring the newest broker model for real estate agents, Local Realty provides the best technology in the industry, and world-class training for agents at all levels. Local Realty is also looking to hire local agents to join their growing team.
About Local Realty
Local Realty is a real estate company featuring expertise on the local real-estate market. Featuring state of the art technology, teamed with real estate agents with local expertise, Local Realty understands local real estate markets and communities better than its national counterparts. For more information, visit www.localrealtyga.com, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/localrealtyga.
