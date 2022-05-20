Local Realty, a Marietta-based real estate company featuring expertise on the local real-estate market, today announced Michael Allmon as the company’s May Hero of the Month. Each month, Local Realty honors someone who serves in the local community, or has served our country, be it veterans, police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, doctors, nurses, teachers and more.
Allmon began his service in 2014 as a logistics officer in the Army, and recently retired from active service. Most recently he served as Company Commander for Golf “Gambler” Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment out of Ft. Hood, Texas where he was deployed to Poland in support of an emergency deployment readiness exercise to train and develop NATO forces.
Other highlights of Allmon’s career include graduating from the Army Logistics University within the top 10 percent of his class, and promoted to Captain. He also served as a supply and services officer for Fort Hood sustainment brigade where he supported multiple operations to secure the US-Mexican border and national disaster relief training. Allmon was deployed to Poland on other occasions in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a joint-NATO multinational training exercise.
“We are so grateful to Mr. Allmon for his service and the time he has dedicated to protecting our freedoms,” said Jennifer Taylor, owner, and broker of Local Realty. “We hope this recognition will show Mr. Allmon know how truly grateful we are for his service to our country as we welcome him home in our local community.”
