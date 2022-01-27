Now is the time to explore opportunities for summer programs, and Breakthrough Atlanta — a nonprofit organization with a dual mission to increase academic opportunity for underserved students; and to develop the next generation of teachers — is accepting applications for its signature programs available to middle schoolers and college students. These programs are competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply now.
Tuition-Free Student Program:
Who’s eligible? Current 6th and 7th graders
Program Overview: Breakthrough Atlanta provides a six-year, tuition-free, year-round program that provides a pathway to college for Atlanta’s middle and high school students. For three summers, students attend Breakthrough’s fun and challenging six-week summer program, as well as several Saturday sessions throughout the year. As Breakthrough Atlanta scholars prepare for high school, they transition from the high school readiness program to the college prep program designed to help them prepare for and succeed in college.
As students strive to overcome pandemic challenges, Breakthrough Atlanta’s summer program and yearlong support have become even more important by providing students with a fun and effective forum to close learning gaps, excel academically, and prepare for college and beyond.
2022 Summer Program Dates (six weeks): June 13 – July 22 (Monday – Friday), 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at The Lovett School
Apply: Visit breakthroughatlanta.org to learn more and apply for this tuition-free program.
Paid Teaching Fellow Summer Internship Program:
Who’s eligible? Undergraduate college students who have a passion for working with students and who want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young teens. Applicants do not need to be education majors to apply.
Program Overview: Our summer teaching fellow program gives paid, hands-on teaching internship experience to college students who are on their way to becoming the next generation of teachers. These future educators are relatable young adults who provide meaningful mentorship to our students while simultaneously gaining valuable classroom experience.
First, teaching fellows will attend an orientation to train and prepare for teaching in the classroom. They will then teach middle schoolers who attend Breakthrough Atlanta’s signature six-week summer program. Teaching fellows will complete 300 hours of service, including teaching and leadership training, and classroom experience.
2022 Teaching Fellow Summer Program Dates (9 weeks): June 1 – July 29 (Monday – Friday), at The Lovett School
Education Award and Stipend: Breakthrough Atlanta has teamed up with AmeriCorps and when students become teaching fellows, they also become AmeriCorps members. AmeriCorps provides an education award valued at more than $1,300 upon completion of their service at Breakthrough. In addition to this, Breakthrough also provides students a $2,500 stipend.
Apply: Visit breakthroughatlanta.org to learn more and apply for this paid internship opportunity.
For more than 25 years, Breakthrough Atlanta has been working hard to transform the lives of thousands of students and young adults to help them realize their full potential as learners, teachers, leaders, and agents of change in their communities. Learn more at breakthroughatlanta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.