Local Judge Completes National Computer Forensics Institute Training
Judge Janné Y. McKamey of the Cobb County Magistrate Court successfully completed the National Computer Forensic Institute’s (NCFI) Digital Evidence for Judges five-day training course last week in Hoover, Alabama.
Judge McKamey was one of 24 judges chosen across the United States to attend this training through NCFI. The National Computer Forensics Institute is a partnership between the United States Secret Service, U.S Department of Homeland Security, the state of Alabama and the Alabama District Attorney’s Association to train state and local law enforcement, judges and prosecutors in digital evidence, network intrusion, and computer/mobile device forensic issues.
This specialized training is paid for through federal funding, with no cost to state or local government. Judge McKamey was the only judge to attend from Georgia this session.
There is a digital component to nearly every crime. Today's judge should understand and have insight into technology used in criminal cases involving digital evidence from computers, mobile devices, the cloud, and other sources.
This five-day course focuses on cybercrime and computer forensics, computer hardware, operating systems and their respective forensic artifacts and processing, data concepts, search and seizure of digital evidence, the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) and authorizing the collection of digital evidence from third party providers, social media, evaluating expert testimony, fifth amendment: encryption and passwords.
“Digital evidence is an evolving area of criminal law. What an opportunity to meet, train, and network with experts in this field,” Judge McKamey said. “Bringing back this information will assist the Magistrate Court in legally-sound digital evidence decisions and analyzing search warrants as they arise in the future. It was an honor to represent Georgia at this training.”
A 1988 graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and North Carolina Central University School of Law in 1993, Judge McKamey began her legal career as an attorney in Georgia in 1993. She was appointed to the Cobb County Magistrate Court in December 2016 by then Chief Magistrate Joyette Holmes and was retained by Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy when he assumed the helm of the Court thereafter.
