SMYRNA, GA – Come kick off the fall season with a warm snack and a car wash. You may not find Funky Meltz at Food Truck Tuesday yet, but locals can try it for free with their car wash this Saturday at Caliber Car Wash on Windy Hill Road.
“We’re excited to jump into fall with this food-filled event,” said Caliber Car Wash General Manager Josh Johnson. “As one new business to another, it is exciting to be able to support local companies and connect them with our neighbors and community for free.”
Locals will be able to try a variety of Funky Meltz sandwiches and lemonade at no cost with the purchase of their car wash on Saturday, October 16 at 1 pm at 1047 Windy Hill Road SE in Smyrna, Georgia. Supplies are limited, so sandwiches are first-come, first-served.
“We are thrilled to bring more groove to Smyrna,” said Funky Meltz owner Alex Walden. “Our team specializes in food, music and great vibes, and we hope people will come join the party.”
Community members can also stop by and spin Caliber’s “Wash Wheel” to win prizes, including free car washes. Swag and other goodies will also be given away during the event.
Caliber, which opened near the new intersection by Belmont Apartments this summer, recently celebrated its ribbon cutting and continues to sponsor local organizations as part of its community outreach efforts.
“One of my favorite parts of the Smyrna community is the sense of support for neighbors,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to combining that with our own mini food truck event as a small tribute to Smyrna’s Food Truck Tuesday and local business owners.”
As an express car wash, Caliber focuses on providing customers and community members with more value, including in its detailing section where customers can enjoy complimentary use of vacuums, detailing air, cleaners, towels, and air fresheners. Caliber also offers monthly membership programs that are, on average, $10 cheaper per month than nearby competitors and provides business fleet plans to local companies and departments.
“We hope people will weave through the construction cones this Saturday as we party with Funky Meltz,” Johnson said. “Just follow the air dancer for some food with your clean!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.