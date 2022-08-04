Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles, Marietta’s destination for hand-made chocolates and sweets, celebrated its 1-year anniversary on August 2, 2022!! While the retail store-front opened at the intersection of Kennesaw Due West, Due West and Acworth Due West on October 2, 2021, production actually began on August 2, 2021.
Recently, while attending the Retail Confectioners International (RCI) conference in Pittsburg, PA the week of July 25th, Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles was honored with 2 awards! Their Expresso and Teacups were selected as top product from a new entrant. These are tea or coffee cups made of White or Milk Belgian Chocolate, filled with flavored ganache, and decorated like a latte, delivered in a sealed dome container. Their Ice Cream Explosion Bombs were selected as top Summer Product Idea. These are flavored chocolate bombs, like banana-split, filled with various candies, some hand-made, and are breakable over a bowl of ice cream. Hot fudge and Caramel, both made from family recipes, are produced on-site and sold to pour over this great summer treat!
Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles is the brainchild of Elizabeth Weaver, a Marietta native, who, upon retiring from decades of leadership in Cobb County Government, has successfully run Elizabeth’s Edibles, a Personal Chef and Catering business for the past 15 years. Now, with her husband, she is managing the growth of the chocolate business. Their daughter, Caroline Marshbanks, serving as General Manager, manages day-to-day operations and production along with 2 other full-time and 4 part-time employees. While the retail store is open Tuesday – Friday and 4-hours on Saturday, production operations are in full-swing 5 to 6 days a week 8-10 hours per day, flexing to meet the needs of their customers.
The business began with the flagship products of Hot Chocolate Bombs and Coffee Creamer Bombs, but demand for other chocolate products and sweets has led to the artistic creation of over 200 unique products! The business is continuing to expand their offerings beyond candy bars, snack barks, bonbons, chocolate covered pretzels and graham crackers, peanut butter and pecan pie balls, turtles, truffles and more, all hand-made in their production facility.
While serving the Marietta and West Cobb communities from their retail store, Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles also delivers Hot Chocolate Bombs, Coffee Creamer Bombs, Snack Barks and Chocolate Covered Oreos wholesale to retail outlets nation-wide with nearly 250 customers, some of whom have multiple locations. With multiple flavors using Fine Belgian White, Milk and Dark Chocolates, this represents 43 product lines for their customers to choose from. Wholesale products are available to order direct, or may be ordered thru wholesale sites Faire.com and Mable.com. Retail products may be purchased in the on-site retail store, or on-line at myelizabethsedibles.com and can be picked-up or shipped.
According to Weaver, “We have been so blessed by our community and by the many retail shops around the country who have embraced our products! Our Snack Bark and Turtles are now second behind our Hot Chocolate and Coffee Creamer Bombs. We have delivered 10’s of thousands of product units and are growing beyond anything we could have imagined! Almost from the time we opened the retail store front last October we began thinking about a second, larger, production facility! We love helping our customers celebrate special occasions with Chocolate Charcuterie Platters, or in the case of our wholesale customers, designing unique products to celebrate occasions like the Masters Tournament with golf ball coffee creamer bombs.”
Elizabeth’s Delightful Edibles is open Tuesday – Friday from 10-6 and Saturday from 10-2.
Contact
Elizabeth Weaver, Owner
770-490-5213
Richard Weaver, CFO
770-851-5712
