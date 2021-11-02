Lime offers free rides to ease transportation barriers and increase voter turnout by offering a free, sustainable and socially distant transportation option to and from polling places.
Atlanta, GA (November 1, 2021) -- Lime is proud to provide free e-bike and e-scooter rides to and from the polls on Election Day, November 2nd, 2021, to reduce transportation barriers such as cost and lack of car ownership for all Atlanta residents. Riders will be able to use the promotional code ATLANTARIDETOPOLLS2021 to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on any Lime vehicle. Lime will let its riders know of the promo via social media, in-app messages, and email notifications in order to allow as many riders as possible to take advantage.
“Our goal is to help the people in the cities we serve and making it easier to cast your ballot is one way we can help make a difference. We believe in encouraging participation in democracy and we’re proud to offer all Atlantans a free ride to and from their poll site on Tuesday. We know how important local elections are, and tomorrow Atlanta will have the chance to vote for Mayor, City Council, Board of Education, and more important offices. We’ve seen success with similar efforts across the country on previous election days, as well as in Canada, and we’re hopeful this offer will reduce barriers to voting and allow more Atlanta residents to make their voice heard and participate in their municipal democracy,” said CJ Shaw, General Manager at Lime.
Lime first offered a Lime to the Polls promo code in the United States in 2018 and did so again in 2020. Leading up to and on Election Day last year, Lime helped power thousands of US riders to vote through our Lime to the Polls initiative. The response to Lime to the Polls in 2020 was incredible. On Election Day 2020, riders used the Lime to the Polls promotion code for 20% of all US trips. Lime also implemented a Lime to the Polls initiative in Canada for the first time in September of this year and plans to continue to look for ways to support democratic participation in all the cities it serves around the world.
About Lime
Lime's mission is to foster people-first cities by empowering residents with more affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation options. As the global leader in micromobility, Lime partners with cities to deploy electric bikes, scooters and additional shared modes. Named a Time100 Most Influential Company, Lime has powered more than 250 million rides in more than 200 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership. Learn more at li.me.
