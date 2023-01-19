Atlanta, Ga. (Jan. 19, 2023) – On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, the LGE Community Outreach Foundation presented $303,317 to local nonprofit organizations at LGE Community Credit Union’s annual Christmas breakfast, which was hosted at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw. With these donations, the LGE Foundation surpassed the $2 million overall giving milestone since its inception in 2009.
The event recognized nonprofit organizations throughout metro Atlanta, and each organization was invited to speak and share donor impact stories with the credit union’s approximately 300 employees. Nonprofits that received donations from the LGE Foundation included CASA of Paulding County, McKenna Farms Therapy Services, Mostly Mutts, MUST Ministries, Next Step Ministries, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, The Drake House, United Military Care, and Warehouse of Hope.
Annually, the LGE Foundation leads a fundraising campaign with the goal of helping give back to the communities we serve. Proceeds raised from our events, as well as personal contributions given throughout the year, are matched up to an annual maximum by LGE Community Credit Union and donated to local non-profit organizations, families, or individuals in need.
About the LGE Community Outreach Foundation
The LGE Community Outreach Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 2009 as a way for LGE Community Credit Union to give back to the community. Annually, the LGE Foundation leads a fundraising campaign with the goal of helping give back to the communities we serve. For more information, visit LGEfoundation.org.
About LGE Community Credit Union
LGE Community Credit Union connects metro Atlanta to best-in-class financial products, expert advice, and personalized service. LGE serves all residents and businesses within Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Since 2010, LGE has given back over $2 million to local nonprofit organizations, families, and individuals in need through the LGE Community Outreach Foundation. For more information about LGE, visit LGEccu.org. Federally insured by NCUA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.