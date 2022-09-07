Lilburn, GA – September 7, 2022 – Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) has recruited Allison Feldman as Chief Executive Officer, as the nonprofit positions for the future. LBDA understands that though an estimated 1.4 million individuals and their families in the U.S. are affected by Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), few individuals and medical professionals are aware of the symptoms, diagnostic criteria, or even that LBD exists.
As CEO, Feldman is responsible for leading the staff in fulfilling the strategic vision of LBDA’s board of directors.
“As we continue to advance earlier diagnosis by catalyzing life-changing medical research across our Research Centers of Excellence network that includes 26 of the nation’s leading LBD academic medical institutions, we are excited to have Allison leading the charge to expand educational activities for healthcare professionals, individuals with LBD, families and caregivers,” said Christina M. Christie, Board President of Lewy Body Dementia Association. “We look forward to Allison growing nationwide awareness within the Lewy body dementia community and ensuring personal; advanced care is accessible by all patients, families and caregivers.”
LBDA works with healthcare partners, volunteers, donors and research centers of excellence to advance medical research, professional education, caregiving support and public awareness to assist individuals with LBD and their families.
“I am eager to work with the board and leadership team as we promote our culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; create greater awareness of treatment options throughout the LBD community; and advance our mission,” said Allison Feldman, Chief Executive Officer of LBDA. “We are launching many new and exciting initiatives, including the launch of a new app and introduction of a centralized learning management system that will empower patients and their care partners.”
Previously, Feldman served as CEO of the Facial Pain Association and the Acoustic Neuroma Association. Feldman brings more than 19 years of nonprofit operational expertise spanning strategic direction, program provisioning, outreach and engagement, and much more.
LBDA was founded by a group of caregivers who met in an online LBD caregiver support group. Discussions about the need for support for LBD caregivers and the lack of public awareness about LBD led to the organization’s incorporation. The directors of the LBDA Board are located throughout the United States, and LBDA volunteers are from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Association consists of a dedicated group of people from all walks of life who understand the struggles of other caregivers due to their personal LBD experiences.
The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of Lewy body dementias (LBD), supporting people with LBD, their families, caregivers, and promoting scientific advances. The Association’s purposes are charitable, educational and scientific.
