LBDA Appoints Shannon McCarty-Caplan as Board President
Seasoned Leader to Continue Organization’s Incredible Growth
ATLANTA – January 31, 2023 – The Lewy Body Dementia Association announced today the appointment of Shannon McCarty-Caplan as President of the Board of Directors.
McCarty-Caplan joined the board of directors in 2012 and has had many roles, most recently as the vice president. She is pleased to bring over 20 years of marketing experience to LBDA’s Board of Directors, and currently drives Commercial go-to-market strategy globally for Red Hat, an IBM Company. McCarty-Caplan’s experience includes running marketing teams within the high-tech software and digital marketing industries. She also consults with a variety of small businesses and other non-profit organizations. McCarty-Caplan helped to care for her father who had LBD with Parkinson’s disease for seven years until he passed away. She lives in Los Angeles with her family.
“Shannon’s expertise and dedication over the last 11 years has been instrumental as LBDA built important relationships to solidify our standing as the leading authority of Lewy body dementias,” said Tina Christie, previous board president. “Her dedication, commitment, and concern for LBDA show through no matter the situation. She has a vision and a passion that will continue to enrich the LBD community.”
“As we enter into 2023 and LBDA’s 20th Anniversary, I feel grateful to have been part of this incredible organization,” said McCarty-Caplan. “The unwavering commitment to our mission from the staff and their passion to help LBD families has fueled me through good and challenging times. My father would be proud of all that we have accomplished.”
About Lewy Body Dementia Association
The Lewy Body Dementia Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of these complex diseases, promoting scientific advances, and supporting those with Lewy body dementia, their families, and their care partners. To learn more about LBDA, visit www.lbda.org.
About Dementia with Lewy Bodies
An estimated 1.4 million Americans are living with DLB, a progressive disease that accounts for 5-10% of all dementia cases and is the second most common form of degenerative dementia.
