FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caitlin Galloway
678-386-1084
ATLANTA, Ga., Mar. 14, 2023 - VO Atlanta, the largest voiceover conference in the United States, which is held annually in Atlanta, Georgia, approaches this March under the new ownership of Anna and J. Michael Collins.
Anna Collins, owner of luxury event planning company Anna Collins Events, is the perfect fit for the daunting role of CEO, with the success of large-scale international events under her belt such as the JMC Euro VO Retreat and countless others during her time in the corporate world.
Anna’s husband and co-owner of the conference, J. Michael Collins, is a renowned name in the voiceover world for his talent as a voice actor himself, as well as his coaching, demo producing, and authority in both the classic brick-and-mortar voiceover space and the increasingly-important digital voiceover economy, providing the conference with an industry titan to help steer the ship.
The Collins’ didn't just jump into the deep end with their respective roles but rather took them on with steely determination that is supported by their previous successes with similar events. When co-producing The One Voice Conference USA in 2021, the first industry event to make a bold return to an in-person format in the pandemic era, the power couple was forced to take charge of the event when their British partners from One Voice UK were unable to enter the USA due to the travel ban. J. Michael says he knew they were prepared for their future endeavors when Anna calmly “took the reins” on managing that conference.
Not only is VO Atlanta an opportunity for education, but it is a “force for good,” says Mr. Collins, in that, “talent who come into that conference as newbies have frequently found themselves presenting as a 6-figure earner five years later.” Mr. Collins, along with several other prominent members of the voiceover industry, is also responsible for founding the famous Unicorn Award in 2017, which honors the selflessness of 3 voice actors each year, presenting them with a series of prizes worth over $100,000.
As the conference also celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month, the Collins’ plan on continuing the traditions they love about the event while making some changes along the way. These new additions range from complimentary coffee at cushy lounge spaces for networking, all the way to reincorporating the Audiobook Program, Spanish Program, Kids Program, and more, in an effort to prioritize inclusivity. Anna, “doesn’t let the small things go,” her spouse and business partner says. With her keen eye for detail and J. Michael Collins’ three-decade background in the business, the two create the dream team VO Atlanta deserves, organizing VO content and an elite experience that will give the attendees the most value and bang for their buck.
The conference takes place March 23rd through the 26th and will be held at the Hilton Atlanta Airport. Tickets are still available for purchase at https://www.voatlanta.me/shop/.
About VO Atlanta:
VO Atlanta is the largest and longest-running voiceover conference in the United States. The conference was founded by Gerald Griffith in 2013 and is now under the ownership of Anna and J. Michael Collins as of 2023. Hundreds of voiceover professionals meet annually to connect at VO Atlanta to learn and share their insider knowledge of the industry. The conference has a wide variety of voiceover-related sessions that are conducted by industry experts.
##
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.