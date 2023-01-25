Powder Springs, Georgia – January 20, 2023 – Kitty Angel Rescue has received a $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more homeless pets in Georgia for adoption. Some five million pets make their way into shelters each year in the U.S. With the help of this grant, the organization will be able to expand its’ rescue and adoption efforts to help more homeless pets find loving homes.
Georgia has an overwhelming pet overpopulation problem and has the sixth highest euthanasia rate in the country. A staggering 20,000 cats are euthanized in Georgia shelters each year. Founded in 2003, Kitty Angel Rescue is dedicated to reducing euthanasia by means rescue, adoption and education. The grant funding will allow the organization to rescue at least 1,750 cats in 2023 and find them loving, forever homes. All cats and kittens available for adoption are spayed or neutered and fully vetted prior to adoption. And to save even more lives, Kitty Angel Rescue will offer reduced adoption fees all year long.
“At Kitty Angel Rescue, we are committed to making a stronger connection between adoptable pets and all the diverse people who wish to give them loving homes,” said Cheryl “Leigh” Darity, Executive Director of Kitty Angel Rescue. “We embrace diversity and inclusion by promoting a welcoming adoption environment for all people and their cultures, through a conversation-based adoption process. And to remove language barriers, we will now have Bilingual Adoption Representatives who are fluent in Spanish. We are grateful for this generous grant from PetSmart Charities to support our lifesaving initiatives to match homeless pets with forever homes.”
“We are so grateful for partners like Kitty Rescue Angel who help hundreds of animals find loving homes through our in-store adoption program,” said Heidi Marston, Director of Pet Placement Initiatives at from PetSmart Charities. “We must continue to support communities and shelters across the country as they navigate daily challenges like full facilities, limited access to vet care and supporting families in need. Kitty Angel’s impact is an example of what can happen when we all work together.”
About Kitty Angel Rescue
Kitty Angel Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit, no-kill cat and kitten rescue and adoption organization located in Powder Springs, Georgia. Our mission is to reduce euthanasia by means of rescue, adoption and education. We are committed to ensuring a positive adoption experience where great cats find great homes. For more information, visit www.kittyangelrescue.org.
Follow Kitty Angel Rescue on Facebook: www.facebook.com/kittyangelrescue
Follow Kitty Angel Rescue on Instagram: www.instagram.com/kittyangelrescue
About PetSmart Charities
PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
Media Contact:
Kitty Angel Rescue 24-Hour PetSmart Charities
Cheryl "Leigh” Darity Media Line: 623-587-2177
404-272-8962
