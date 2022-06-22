KITTY ANGEL RESCUE CONNECTS ADOPTABLE PETS WITH LOVING HOMES DURING PETSMART CHARITIES NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEK
In-Person Adoption Events to Take Place at Local PetSmart Stores July 11 - 17
Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. Kitty Angel Rescue is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to Hiram PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place July 11 – 17, 2022.
National Adoption Week coincides with kitten season. It’s a time following peak breeding activity for cats, and many shelters are flooded with scores of kittens in need of loving homes. Many shelters invite volunteers to come and bottle-feed kittens to learn about the joys of parenting cats.
During the in-store event, Kitty Angel Rescue invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products, and services they may need.
“As a PetSmart Charities Adoption Partner for the past 15 years, we are grateful for the opportunity to work together in matching great pets with great homes,” said Leigh Darity, Executive Director at Kitty Angel Rescue.
To view all available pets for adoption, please visit www.kittyangelrescue.org
All cats and kittens available for adoption are spayed or neutered and fully vetted based on their age at the time of adoption.
“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most – people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “Over the years, together with local partners such as Kitty Angel Rescue, we’ve matched more than 10 million pets with loving homes. Globally, people say their pets are important family members that enhance their lives, too. That’s a win-win!”
WHEN/WHERE:
Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations:
HIRAM PETSMART
4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
Hiram, GA 30141
678-567-0583
HIRAM PETSMART EVENT HOURS
Mon 7/11/22 – Thurs 7/14/22: 4pm – 8pm
Friday 7/15/22: 2pm – 8pm
Saturday 7/16/22 – Sunday 7/17/22: 11am – 6pm
KENNESAW PETSMART
860 Cobb Place Blvd, NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
770-424-5226
KENNESAW PETSMART EVENT HOURS
Mon 7/11/22–Thurs 7/14/22: By appointment
Friday 7/15/22: 3pm – 8pm
Saturday 7/16/22 – Sunday 7/17/22: 11am – 5pm
About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter, and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
Connect with PetSmart Charities on social media:
Instagram: @PetSmartCharities
Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs
Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities
YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmartCharitiesInc
Media Contact:
Leigh Darity 24-Hour PetSmart Charities
Executive Director Mediarelations@petsmart.com
Kitty Angel Rescue
404-272-8962
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.