Canton, Ga (February 22, 2022) – Cherokee County Native, and proven conservative, Jordan Ridley announced today his candidacy for the new Georgia 22nd State House District in Cherokee and Cobb counties. The seat is currently held by Ed Seltzer, who recently announced he will be running for Georgia Senate.
“These last two years have been hard on our community, and this election is an extremely important one for our counties – and the state,” said Ridley. “I am running because this is my home. The place where I will raise my family one day, where many people are raising their families now, and I feel my experience and understanding of the political arena will help me speak on behalf of the people to draft proper legislation that will ensure that the conservative voices in State House District 22 are heard.”
Jordan Ridley believes in less government, the right to life and pro-second amendment. He also believes that the power resides with the people and is not looking for personal gain, but to represent the voices of the voters in the State Capitol.
About Jordan Ridley (www.ridleyforhouse.com)
As an active member on the community, Jordan Ridley has been involved in many different political causes and groups across the state. The most recent is as the Chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party, where he leads the executive committee in the day-to-day party business. At an early age, Ridley became interested in politics thanks to a politically minded family that encouraged the community to be engaged and responsible for creating a better place to live.
Ridley is a graduate of Georgia State University where he received his degree in public policy. He currently resides in Cherokee county.
