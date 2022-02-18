P.O. Box 872 Scottdale, GA 30079
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
For more information, contact:
Jessica Howell-Edwards
770-365-1308
JOIN “CAROL ON CUMBERLAND”
FREE programming produced for residents with support from Georgia Humanities
FEBRUARY 15, 2022 (ATLANTA) — Join author and scientist Carol Ruckdeschel LIVE from Cumberland Island for a two-part virtual program for the Atlanta Science Festival 2022, made possible by the support of Georgia Humanities.
Organizers designed “Carol on Cumberland: A Natural History” to foster a deeper awareness and understanding of Cumberland Island, its history, and the forces currently threatening its natural resources and environmental protections.
This FREE program will give attendees an opportunity to submit their questions directly to Ruckdeschel as she discusses her book, "A Natural History of Cumberland Island, Georgia" (2017).
“Wild Cumberland is proud to host this interactive virtual program to give Georgians an in-depth look at Cumberland Island’s natural history,” says Director Jessica Howell-Edwards.
“We hope this will help individuals understand that they can make profound impacts on history and our environment when they're willing to advocate for themselves and their beliefs.”
Please note that pre-registration is required for each program; however, you are not required to attend both programs:
Saturday, March 19 at 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. EST
Pre-register for this virtual event at https://atlantasciencefestival.org
Sunday, March 20 at 1:00 - 3:00 pm EST
Pre-register for this virtual event at https://atlantasciencefestival.org
Ask author Ruckdeschel your questions
Join Wild Cumberland for an in-person “Watch Party” and special giveaways at Piedmont Park Community Center; attendance is limited to 75 guests.
This FREE programming is hosted by Wild Cumberland, a 2021 Georgia Humanities grant recipient. Wild Cumberland provides this virtual programming to help ensure access for all Georgians to an educational opportunity integrating humanities, natural history, and science.
This project is supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, through funding from the Georgia General Assembly. To learn more about Georgia Humanities, visit www.georgiahumanities.org.
For more information about the Atlanta Science Festival, visit www.atlantasciencefestival.org/.
Wild Cumberland is a grassroots nonprofit organization staffed completely by volunteers dedicated to protecting Cumberland Island and its Wilderness.
For additional details about “Carol on Cumberland: A Natural History”, please contact Jessica Howell-Edwards at jessica@wildcumberland.org.
###
