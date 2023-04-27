In May 2022, Georgia-based 501(c)3 charity Jambos landed a hole-in-one with its first-ever Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament. At the end of 18 holes, the nonprofit dedicated to bringing comfort to children in the foster care system had raised $10,000. This year, with its Second Annual Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament planned for May 19 at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, the nonprofit is calling on prospective sponsors and golfers to help make the 2023 reprise bigger and better than the first.
“We planned our first and second Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament for May, but not simply because the weather should be ideal for a great game of golf,” said Jambos Founder and CEO Rebekah Black. “May is also National Foster Care Month. There are over 400,000 children in the foster care system nationwide. Our mission is simple – to bring comfort to these children during what can often be an uncomfortable journey. These kids frequently arrive at a foster home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The gift of a brand-new pair of pajamas can be a first step in making their transition a little easier. Not only does our tournament shine a spotlight on the need among children in the foster care system, but the funds raised will buy a lot of PJs and help cover the cost of shipping to foster homes in all 50 states of the U.S.”
Black also issued an appeal to both golfers and companies that might be interested in sponsoring this year’s event. Sponsors already signed on to support the event include Banks, Stubbs & McFarland; H2O Proof & Foundation Repair; Rockefeller Capital Management; Thrivent®; Preferred Capital Management; Consolidated Electrical Distributors: DripBar Buford; LDG Accounting Services; Bullard Exteriors; Scooter’s Coffee; Premium Window & Door; and Excelsis Construction. The following sponsorship levels remain open:
· Diamond Sponsor – which includes 16 player spots
· Eagle Sponsor – which includes 12 player spots
· Birdie Sponsor – which includes eight player spots
· Par Sponsor – which includes eight player spots
· Helicopter Golf Ball Drop Sponsor – which includes a foursome
· Trick Shot/Long Drive Entertainment Sponsor – which includes a foursome
· Breakfast Sponsor – which includes a foursome
Opportunities are also available for Beverage and/or Food Hole Sponsors and Hole Sponsors. Many sponsorships include added perks like a logo featured on the tournament website and banner, signage on the course, opportunities to place a marketing tent and/or table on the course, recognition on social media, and more. For those who simply wish to play in the tournament, individual golfer and foursome spots are available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from all sponsorships and golfer packages will benefit Jambos and the children it serves.
To learn more about the mission at the heart of the nonprofit, meet the team, register as a golfer or sponsor at the Putting Fore Pajamas Golf Tournament, or learn other ways to help Jambos bring comfort to children in need, visit www.JambosDonates.com. The donation of brand-new pajamas in a variety of sizes can be dropped off at the Jambos warehouse – located at 115 East Main Street, Suite #EB1A in Buford. Monetary contributions can also be made through the Jambos website at www.jambosdonates.com or via mobile device by texting “JAMBOS” to 44321.
