By Janis Gaines, Executive Director
janis@realestateclosingpath.org
A Training Path to A New Beginning
Real Estate Closing Path (RECP) provides training and job placement services in the real estate closing industry. Pre-closers, closers, and post-closers assist attorneys in prepping and processing loan documents in a real estate transaction. This is a niche field in high demand with professional income-earning potential without needing a college degree.
6-Week Training Program
The 6-week beginner course trains individuals in the fundamentals of closing, including how to read a contract, understanding the closing timeline, title and lender basics, industry vocabulary, and more. Also, RECP offers hands-on access to industry software, as well as extensive networking with guest speakers who are leaders within the industry, such as realtors, lenders, attorneys, title agents, and cyber security professionals. Participants receive a certificate of completion as well as assistance with job placement.
To date, 100% of RECP graduates have received job offers within a week of completing the course!
Industry Demand
As the real estate closing industry grows, so does the need for eligible employees. It can be challenging to fill positions with professional, intelligent, and dedicated candidates. Founded by Mary Anne Harris, a leader in the industry, Real Estate Closing Path (RECP) hopes to gain local sponsorship support for this valuable training program aimed at creating a new talent pool for closing firms.
Challenging, Curated Curriculum
The educators at Real Estate Closing Path have curated a challenging and informative curriculum, focusing on both personal and professional growth that will prepare candidates for job placement. The RECP team is dedicated to the success of its participants. Their passion for the industry along with a collective desire to deliver exceptional service has rapidly accelerated the growth of RECP.
Now Accepting Applications
Real Estate Closing Path welcomes applications from individuals who are seeking a career change. If you are a single parent, veteran, college student, or a paralegal, this program can help you succeed in the corporate world without needing a college degree. If you are transitioning in life, whether it be for personal or professional reasons, Real Estate Closing Path is the perfect opportunity for you to begin a new professional career. Interested candidates may apply online at www.realestateclosingpath.org/apply.
“We connect well-trained candidates with leaders in the real estate industry,
establishing career partnerships focused on stewardship and success.”
- Mary Anne Harris
Founder, Real Estate Closing Path
