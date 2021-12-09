If you’ve recently filled up your gas tank, gone to the grocery store or started shopping for holiday gifts, you’ve likely noticed an increase in prices. Inflation is impacting the cost of many of the goods we need every day, from food to utilities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index has risen 6.2% in the last year, and Americans are feeling the pinch.
In this challenging time of increased costs, it’s likely that many will feel the need to put a hold on their long-term savings goals, such as saving for retirement, to afford the things they need. However, pausing those efforts will cause you to lose a powerful tool you can’t get back later – time. Time is the most important variable that makes compound interest impactful.
It’s even more important now to re-examine your budget. A recent survey from COUNTRY Financial found that about nine in ten Americans (88%) are concerned about inflation, which is prompting many to trim their budgets. Most said they will cut back on dining at restaurants, keep their current technology in lieu of upgrading, budget food and purchase less clothing. These are all great ways to curb spending, and more importantly, are actions that help us stay on track with our financial goals.
Be proactive in evaluating the importance of what you’re spending on to determine if you can wait until inflation eases up. This might mean you delay your vacation or opt to go somewhere nearby with lower impact on your wallet. Maybe you make do for a few more months before you tackle that kitchen upgrade. Delaying a bit to save and prepare for bigger ticket items will help lessen the impact and avoid financial pitfalls.
A financial professional can help you find ways to adjust your strategy and can serve as an accountability partner. History has shown us that inflation won’t last forever, and the basic principles of personal finance will always hold up: live on less than you earn, establish savings, and maintain an emergency fund. Implementing these principles will help you prepare in advance to weather the inflation storm.
