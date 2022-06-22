Runners and walkers of all ages will lace up their sneakers for the inaugural We ♥️ Teachers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
The race/walk will be held at beautiful Westside Park, Atlanta’s largest green space. 50% of the registration fee goes directly to the school or school organization of the participant’s choice. The balance of the net proceeds will be placed in a supply treasure chest for teachers to access.
“We’re delighted to put on this event. For over a decade we have provided health and wellness services to educators.” said race organizer Rodney Tew. “The race is the Saturday before school starts in most districts around metro Atlanta. It is a chance for the community to celebrate the return to school and educators in general. It is a chance to appreciate health and being active. We know that when educators are healthier, they perform better and thus education itself is improved. The energy and encouragement from the community will mean a lot going into the new school year. We want people to leave the event with a burning desire to continue moving forward on their health journey”
Strollers and wheelchairs are welcomed. Spectators are welcomed. Pets are not allowed. The 5K race is timed with medals for top male and female finishers in 13 age divisions.
Registration is $40 for the run ($20 if under 18), $30 for educators, $20 for fun walk and a virtual run option is available for those who wish to participate individually on their own time. All entries include a We ♥️ Teachers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk race shirt.
On event day, registration will begin at 7:00 am with the first run wave starting at 8:00 am. The fun walk will start shortly after all race participants are on the course. There will be a live DJ and a celebration after the event.
For more information on We ♥️ Teachers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk, visit https://www.getfitatschool.com/we-love-teachers-5k.
Contact for sponsorship or questions: Rodney Tew, Email - rodney@getfitatschool.com
About Get Fit At School
Get Fit At School (www.getfitatschool.com) is a health and wellness company dedicated to improving education by improving educators. The company is going into its 11th year of serving schools. Get Fit At School provides workouts, meal plans, coaching and a community to help educators focus on their health. The program is free to educators and supported by corporate sponsors/advertisers. Educators throughout the United States participate in the program. We ♥️ Teachers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk will be based in Atlanta. It will expand to as many as 20 locations across the country in 2023 with the goal to bring the community together, provide a health outlet, motivation, encouragement and funds directly to schools and school programs.
