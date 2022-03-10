It all started with an overflowing trash can. Or, should I say, several overflowing trash cans.
College Park, a bustling city south of Atlanta, was a haven for trash can overflow in the city’s downtown. Maybe it was because of increased traffic near the local MARTA station. Or possibly, it was due to the city’s surging residential and commercial growth. Whatever the reason, this Atlanta Magazine “Best Places to Call Home” needed a solution, and fast.
Enter Comcast and our MachineQ Gateway technology. Comcast worked with the City of College Park to connect sensors to their public trash bins to create “smart trash receptacles”. When the bins are near full capacity, the city is alerted so they can react, greatly reducing the amount of overflowing waste. Having this technology at the City’s disposal—no pun intended—helped create a more enjoyable experience for residents and visitors.
This partnership also paved the way for College Park and Comcast to tackle new issues, such as increased roadway, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. Since College Park continues to welcome residents and visitors at a record rate, the city wanted to provide a safer experience, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic.
To address this challenge, Comcast installed smart sensors in the downtown area that enable the city to determine such factors as the density of visitors in a defined area and the volume and speed of vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.
From tracking near-miss accidents to determining adjusted rush hours, the smart sensors have greatly increased safety and monitoring capabilities for College Park.
Comcast also installed 10 Wi-Fi access points to provide a seamless online experience for visitors in the area.
It is an honor to collaborate with the City of College Park to create a more enjoyable experience for their residents and visitors. We appreciate this partnership and invite other municipalities to consider how they might improve their own customer experience through the use of Comcast’s advanced technology.
