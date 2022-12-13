Dining Destination Serving New Southern Cuisine Offers Complete Take-Home Meals During the Busy Holiday Season
The holiday season may get hectic, but Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails wants to make sure that its neighbors can take a break from cooking. Guests can now order mouthwatering entrées and savory sides from executive chef Derek Dollar and his team for the holiday season, ready for pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23.
Entrée choices include a 12- to 14-pound applewood smoked turkey or a spiral ham with bourbon orange glaze. Milton’s also features a smoked-and-spiced prime rib with pink peppercorn horseradish sauce.
Turkey purchases come with a quart of Madeira gravy while the ham is paired with a quart of bourbon orange glaze, both at $120 each. The smoked-and-spiced prime rib comes with a quart of pink peppercorn horseradish sauce for $275. Each entrée comfortably serves six to eight people.
To round out the holiday meal, Milton’s offers its sides package for $100 that includes mashed potatoes, green beans, Kentuckyaki Brussels sprouts, cheddar grits, and smoked Gouda mac and cheese.
All orders must be placed online at miltonscuisine.com and limited quantities are available. Meals can be picked up on Friday, Dec. 23 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails at 800 Mayfield Road in downtown Crabapple. For more information, call 770.817.0161.
