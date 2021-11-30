In a recent customer survey, a Framework Homebuyer Ed learner called homeownership “a dream to achieve” for the Hispanic and Latinx communities in the United States, and plenty of data shows that our community is achieving that dream at a record pace.
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), for example, recently reported that nearly 36% of U.S. household growth between 2010 and 2020 was in the Hispanic and Latinx communities, amounting to more than 4.7 million new households.
As a homebuyer education advocate but also a homeowner and member of the Hispanic and Latinx communities, I admire and applaud this achievement, as I know many others do as well.
And so, I’m not writing to say that our community faces too many obstacles to become homeowners in America. The obstacles are real, but millions of us are persevering passed them.
What I do want to express is that homebuyer ed is here to support Hispanic and Latinx homebuyers and the local communities we’re building.
Community, after all, is rooted in the home. Homeownership creates stability and a place for us to raise our children. Home is a source of equity to funnel into our small businesses and our children’s education. Homeownership instills a sense of pride in our local schools, services, and governments. And it is the most reliable way to build wealth — wealth to pass down through our families for generations.
Truth be told, homebuying is complicated for everyone, not just our communities. Potential pitfalls exist along the way that can trip up buyers of all backgrounds.
Homebuyer ed simplifies the process. It explains the technical terminology, who you’ll meet along the way, what program funding is available, and prepares buyers for what’s ahead in their journey to own a home. It arms them with the knowledge to fix their credit, afford a down payment, manage home maintenance, and grow and tap into equity.
Above all, homebuyer ed teaches homebuyers how to make the best financial decisions. As a result, it makes our home investments, the largest investment most of us will make in our lifetimes, safer.
We are ready to become homeowners. Our resilience and determination are evident in so many indicators, far beyond homeownership rates.
I’m simply extending a hand of support and encouragement, and a gentle reminder that homebuyer ed is here to help my community not just grow but thrive, for generations long into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.