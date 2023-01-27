For Immediate Release
January 24, 2023
Hindustani Indian Classical Music Concert and Restorative Yoga with Live Sitar Performance
Location: SACRED GARDEN YOGA, 369 CAMPBELL HILL STREET, NW
MARIETTA, GA 30060
Date: FEBRAURY 19, 2023
Time:
5:30 - 6:30 PM - RESTORATIVE YOGA PRACTICE WITH LIVE SITAR PERFORMANCE
COST $20.00
6:30 - 7:00 PM - LIGHT APPETIZERS
7:00 PM - STRINGS OF THE HEART INDIAN CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT
COST $20.00
COST FOR ATTENDING BOTH EVENTS $35.00
STRINGS OF THE HEART features Lynn and Jimmy Wolling performing Ragas which are appreciated for their ability to evoke diverse emotional responses and have been scientifically confirmed to promote healing and wellbeing. Lynn and Jimmy Wolling are trained in Hindustani Indian Classical Music from the best masters in India and America. Hindustani Indian Classical Compositions called Ragas, along with other genres.
CONTACT: Cindy Olah 770.421.9353
EMAIL: info@sacredgardenyoga.com
Article, by Lynn Geddes Wolling of Strings of the Heart The Healing Notes of Indian Classical Music
Listening to Indian classical music is nothing short of a meditation session that will calm your mind and heal your soul. With its origin in South Asia, Indian classical music has been on the musical map for nearly 6,000 years now. All thanks to its popularity, this form of music can be heard making its mark across the globe today.
Indian classical music draws inspiration from nature and phenomena such as the change of seasons. This inspiration is used to formulate a system of 'ragas' and 'taals’ which are then combined to form a song. Tabla and Sitar are indispensable to Indian classical music and help enunciate the rich heritage.
Sitar is a stringed instrument that is used in the North Indian style of classical music. This instrument was popularized by the Mughals, and its name was inspired by a popular Persian musical instrument called 'setar'. This literally translates into - three strings. With its long strings, a hollow neck, a bridge design, and a resonance chamber, the Sitar truly holds the power of mesmerizing your soul.
Another popularly used instrument in Indian classical music is Tabla. It is a type of membranophone percussion instrument that is widely used in classical and traditional folk music. It has been a favorite in India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. It has a set of drums that exemplify the healing notes of Indian classical music.
In fact, you'd be surprised to learn that even Bollywood is highly inspired by the notes of Indian classical music. Due to its versatility, several popular Bollywood songs have been composed using 'ragas'.
According to scientists, every object around you vibrates at a particular frequency. This includes your internal organs, any physical object surrounding you, and the musical instruments. These frequencies emitted by musical instruments can be utilized to resonate with your mind and emotions, thereby calming your inner storm.
In a nutshell, sound is a type of meditational therapy. This therapy is something that every one of us can relate to and use to channel our emotions and positively transform them.
It's safe to say that the relationship between the 'ragas' and 'taals' combined with the beats of the Tabla and the notes of the Sitar establish a sense of rhythm in your surroundings. This rhythm resonates with every cell of your body and transports you to a higher state of consciousness in your mind, body and soul.
About Strings of the Heart
Strings of the Heart features Lynn and Jimmy Wolling performing Indian Classical Compositions called Ragas along with other genres. Enjoy sitar and tabla performance with soothing sounds that pull at the strings of your heart and nourish your mind, body and soul. Ragas evoke diverse emotional responses and have been scientifically confirmed to promote healing and wellbeing. https://www.facebook.com/JimmyandLynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.