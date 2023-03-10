Community bank continues expansion with the addition of Susan Battle, who joins the bank as Director of SBA lending
Hyperion Bank has named Susan F. Battle Senior Vice President & Director of SBA Lending. Battle has four decades’ experience in U.S. Small Business Administration lending. She will be based in Atlanta and will serve borrowers throughout the Eastern U.S. and across most industries.
“Susan and I have worked at the same bank before, so I know she’s adept at working closely with entrepreneurs and other borrowers, no matter their SBA knowledge level or stage of the process,” says Charlie Crawford, CEO & Chairman of Hyperion. “She genuinely enjoys being on the front lines helping small business owners obtain the loans they need to reach their goals.”
Prior to joining Team Hyperion, Battle served in various SBA roles for a variety of Southeast banks in management positions including Director of SBA Lending. Battle has assisted new and existing businesses using the SBA 7(a) and 504 loan programs across a variety of industries including business acquisitions, franchise lending, hospitality, childcare, car washes, poultry farms and service businesses.
“I am passionate about helping entrepreneurs make their goals a reality,” Battle says, “and walk in step with them as they prepare for the process, shepherding them through it. And here at Hyperion we’re small business entrepreneurs, so we have that shared perspective, as well as deep experience, to bring to your SBA lending.”
Hyperion is a full-service community bank, connecting with customers via technology and highly accessible, experienced, enthusiastic bankers who have local decision-making authority. Founded in 2006, the bank expanded in 2019, opening a second location in Atlanta, Georgia; it expanded again in 2020, with a joint venture, Hyperion Mortgage.
Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. #communitybank #communitybanking #communitybanker #HyperionBank #HyperionMortgage #HyperionBancshares
