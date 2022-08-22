Marietta, Ga. (July 25, 2022) – Special Needs Cobb, a local non-profit that provides respite, residential and resources for special needs people and their families, will host its 24th annual Golf Invitational fundraiser on Oct. 10, 2022, at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell, Ga. The organization raised nearly $45,000 in 2021, a first-time record for them.
The golf invitational is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and is limited to 120 golfers.
“The funds we raise at the annual Golf Invitational are used to maintain and operate our weekend respite program, which is dedicated to special needs children and adults, as well as our 23 adult group homes,” said Debbie Day, executive director. “Our service and reach in Cobb County are unique. Up to 40 percent of our residents are orphans or have no family connection, and the work we do ensures they have a safe, loving home right in the community.”
The “Play Your Way, Golf All Day'' event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food, prizes, a raffle and goody bags provided. Sponsorships from $500 for a Trailblazer hole sponsor to a $5,000 Hero of Legend Presenting Sponsor as well as silent golf partner sponsorships are available now. An early bird registration rate of $155 is open until August 31, when it rises to $175.
Special Needs Cobb (formerly Right in the Community) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting opportunities for all people with developmental disabilities to live full, productive and self-determined lives of the highest quality, by fostering local communities which embrace all people. For more information, visit www.specialneedscobb.org or follow us on Facebook.
