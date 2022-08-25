Heat Up Your Fall Weekend on October 1st at the Atlanta Chili Cook Off
Cook & Compete or Just Come To Eat!
The annual Atlanta Chili Cook Off is back!! Ticket- goers will enjoy a fun-filled outdoor party for the entire family. Come check out tasty chili recipes from over 65 teams on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at the newly renovated Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, Georgia. All teams will compete for bragging rights and $5,000.00 in cash and prizes.
This year’s festival will feature local restaurants like Hobnob, Kaleidoscope Pub & Park 82 as well as Peanut & George's Pub on Main all the way from Daytona Beach, FL. On the amateur side, we have teams from 26 cities in Georgia plus Tennessee, Florida & North Carolina. We are not sure who enjoys this event more, the competitors dressing up to serve ticket goers as they compete for the most spirited team or the diehard chefs wanting to take home one of the coveted trophies. One thing is for sure. It's a good time for all.
General Admission & VIP tickets are on sale now and both include unlimited tastings of all the amazing chili. The limited VIP ticket includes early entry at noon with beverages sponsored by Crown Royal, Ciroc Vodka Spritz & Reformation Brewery while the general admission ticket starts at 1:00 P.M. Please visit the website or 97.1 FM The River for more information and ticket packages. Thanks to our additional sponsors Simply Buckhead & T-Mobile.
Registration ends for competitors and businesses on September 15th, so sign up your team today.
Atlanta Chili Cook Off 2022
DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 1st, 2022 (12:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
LOCATION: Brook Run Park - 4770 N Peachtree Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338
