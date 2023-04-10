The Northeast Cobb YMCA’s first annual Healthy Adults Day on Saturday, May 20 from 8 am-2 pm celebrates ways that older adults can regain their connections, fill in their emptiness, rebuild their form and fortify their overall wellness. The community event is created for parents, grandparents, caregivers, family and friends – older adults who seek a place to belong.
The global pandemic challenged all of us to stay healthy, connected and sharp. OIder adults in East Cobb may have been cut off from their communities, friends and routines as the world changed.
For almost two years, the fist bump became the new handshake. Zoom calls replaced breakfast at Goldberg’s. Silence supplanted the sound of daily rush hour on Johnson Ferry Road.
Healthy Adults Day helps people get back in their groove and reframe what it means to age in a connected community with vibrant people.
Our free, half-day event – where a light breakfast and lunch will be served – features screenings from Walmart Health, demonstrations from community businesses focused on aging adults and keynote presentations about mental health, aging in place, Medicare and Medicare fraud.
Attendees also will get a sample of ongoing Northeast Cobb YMCA programs aimed at maintaining the mind, body and spirit of everyone in our community. The Y is more than a gym. We convene the community as a place where everyone can find a place to belong every day.
When: Saturday, May 20, 8am- 2pm
Where: 3010 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, Ga (next to Walmart, south of Shallowford Rd.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.