OVERVIEW
Many people of color across the nation have all started to embrace the struggles that Haiti has had to overcome. From political unrest, to hurricane devastation, to tensions from racial biases – the Haitian culture and its people have been resilient, stood strong and endured. And now that more than 30,000 people of Haitian decent live in the Atlanta area, many of them are not only using May’s Haitian Heritage Month to reflect on how their cultural experiences have shaped them, but also taking the time to celebrate with food, music and festivities that honor the history of their native country. In fact, there are a number of events taking place right here in the Atlanta area to help usher in the celebration, and everyone is invited to join in.
Haiti Flag Day Event
Date: MAY 18 and May 19, 2021
Event: Featuring Live Kompa Dance Music by Nia and Haitian Cuisine
Place: Rock Steady Atlanta, Restaurant and Lounge
Event Host: Lydia Pierre, CEO of Pierre Branding Group and Successful Entrepreneur of Haitian Descent
Haiti Mother’s Day Event – Live Music, Brunch and Dinner
Date: May 30, 2021
Event Mesi Manman Brunch & Dinner Soiree Featuring Alan Cavé & Eric Virgal and
hosted by ManMan Junior!
Place: Essence Lounge
Event Details: Mesi Manman is the event you don't want to miss! Come during the day and enjoy a delicious fusion of Haitian Brunch-Style Cuisine accompanied by some hilarious comedy by the one and only...Manman Junior! Or come and dance the night away to lively Haitian jams by Alan Cavé and Eric Virgal & our amazing lineup of DJs!! Whether you choose the Day Brunch Option or the Evening Dinner Option, you will not miss out on this cultural experience!
More Info: http://mesimanman.eventbrite.com
