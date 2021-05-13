HAITIAN HERITAGE MONTH

HAITIAN HERITAGE MONTH

OVERVIEW

Many people of color across the nation have all started to embrace the struggles that Haiti has had to overcome. From political unrest, to hurricane devastation, to tensions from racial biases – the Haitian culture and its people have been resilient, stood strong and endured. And now that more than 30,000 people of Haitian decent live in the Atlanta area, many of them are not only using May’s Haitian Heritage Month to reflect on how their cultural experiences have shaped them, but also taking the time to celebrate with food, music and festivities that honor the history of their native country. In fact, there are a number of events taking place right here in the Atlanta area to help usher in the celebration, and everyone is invited to join in.   

Haiti Flag Day Event

Date:                      MAY 18 and May 19, 2021

Event:                    Featuring Live Kompa Dance Music by Nia and Haitian Cuisine

Place:                     Rock Steady Atlanta, Restaurant and Lounge

Event Host:            Lydia Pierre, CEO of Pierre Branding Group and Successful Entrepreneur of Haitian Descent

https://www.instagram.com/lydiapierre_/

Event Details:         https://www.instagram.com/tv/COoBVrNAYpS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Haiti Mother’s Day Event – Live Music, Brunch and Dinner

Date:                   May 30, 2021                         

Event                  Mesi Manman Brunch & Dinner Soiree Featuring Alan Cavé & Eric Virgal and

                           hosted by ManMan Junior!

 

Place:                 Essence Lounge

Event Details:     Mesi Manman is the event you don't want to miss! Come during the day and enjoy a delicious fusion of Haitian Brunch-Style Cuisine accompanied by some hilarious comedy by the one and only...Manman Junior! Or come and dance the night away to lively Haitian jams by Alan Cavé and Eric Virgal & our amazing lineup of DJs!! Whether you choose the Day Brunch Option or the Evening Dinner Option, you will not miss out on this cultural experience! 

More Info:           http://mesimanman.eventbrite.com

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.