GWBC® Announces Eight Host Committee Members and Four Corporate Co-Chairs for WBENC National Conference 

One of the largest conferences of its kind for women business owners will take place in Atlanta, June 7 – 9
ATLANTA – May 31, 2022 – The Greater Women’s Business Council® (GWBC®) is excited to announce its eight host committee members for the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) 2022 National Conference, one of the largest conferences of its kind for women business enterprises (WBEs). In addition, GWBC will be represented by four corporate co-chairs from some of the region’s largest employers, including Accenture, AT&T, The Coca-Cola Company and UPS.
The conference is expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees from across the country to the Georgia World Congress Center, with ancillary activities happening around the conference for added networking and connection opportunities with other entrepreneurs and large corporations looking to meet supplier diversity goals.
GWBC is co-hosting the conference on June 7 - 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, along with the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Ohio River Valley.
GWBC’s WBENC 2022 National Conference WBE host committee members include:
The WBE host committee members from the co-host council, the Women’s Business Enterprise Council Ohio River Valley, include:Shelley Heller & April Pollock, Co-Founders of Tempagenix
WBENC 2022 National Conference corporate co-chairs include:Nedra Dickson, Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability Lead, Accenture
WBENC 2022 National Conference WBE co-chairs include:Tara Abraham, Chairwoman, Accel inc.
The WBENC National Conference brings together America’s leading corporations, government agencies, strategic partner organizations, women business owners and their staff. This year’s exciting program engages participants for dynamic educational programming, inspiring keynotes, Meet & Greets with corporate supplier diversity representatives, networking opportunities, and an unrivaled expo of certified women-owned businesses and those who do business with them.
“I’m thrilled that GWBC is co-hosting the WBENC national conference, our first in-person national event in more than two years, and I’m so proud of the eight talented GWBC host committee members who have stepped up to make this an incredible three-day event here in Atlanta in addition to our amazing corporate co-chair representatives,” said GWBC President and CEO Roz Lewis. “Our representatives champion diversity and believe in our mission of helping lift up our fellow women in business.”
“GWBC and WBENC are passionate about helping women entrepreneurs by providing opportunities to network and connect with corporate executives who can take a business to the next level,” said Kanchana Raman, President of Avacend and GWBC’s Co-Chair of the WBE Host Committee. “I’m excited to help bring the 2022 WBENC National Conference to life and spark collaboration and innovation for fellow WBEs after such a tumultuous past two years.”
Online registration for the WBENC 2022 National Conference in Atlanta is open now through May 30, 2022. Registration costs vary depending on business certification. Attendees can purchase a full conference pass for $799 if certified or $949 if not certified. Day passes are $400 and $549 for certified and non-certified businesses, respectively. Pricing information can be found here.
To learn more about the conference schedule, click here. Walk-up registrations will be available, however advanced registration is encouraged and recommended. To register, click here.
About Greater Women’s Business Council®
The Greater Women’s Business Council®, Inc. (GWBC®) is a nonprofit organization providing nationally recognized certification through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), in addition to innovative programming and value-driven events to meet the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC’s constituency is comprised of more than 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a second office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.org or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
About WBENC
WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation's leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 18,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org.
