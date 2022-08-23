ATLANTA – August 22, 2022 – The Greater Women’s Business Council (GWBC) is pleased to announce its 2022 TOP Corporations of the Year Awards honorees. In its annual TOP Corporations of the Year Awards, GWBC celebrates leading corporations that represent the “best in class” innovators in supplier diversity, inclusion and procurement. After two years of virtual events, these corporations will be honored at an in-person ceremony at Twelve Hotel Midtown on August 23 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Accepting on behalf of the 2022 GWBC TOP Corporations Honorees for Women’s Business Enterprises will be:
· Accenture, Nedra Dickson, Managing Director, Global Supplier Inclusion & Diversity – Supply Chain
· Ally Financial, TJ Lewis, Senior Director of Supplier Diversity
· AT&T, Christi P. Jordan, Senior Manager, Supplier Diversity Sourcing
· Grady Health System, Crystal King, Director, Supplier Diversity & Equity
· Truist Financial Corporation, Lissa J. Miller, Senior Vice President, Chief Supplier Diversity Officer
· UPS, Kris Oswold, Vice President, Global Supplier Diversity
· Wells Fargo, Jessica Wagener, Manager, Supplier Diversity Program
As a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), GWBC is one of the largest certification and development resource providers for women business enterprises in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC's TOP Corporations of the Year Awards are selected by a panel of women business enterprises (WBEs) based on a set of criteria, including their membership within GWBC, a dedicated supplier diversity program serving Georgia and the Carolinas, meeting or exceeding spend goals with certified WBEs and active participation in education and development activities for WBEs in the three-state region.
While many women-owned businesses have had a difficult couple of years, GWBC’s corporate partners stepped up to connect with and support certified WBEs. Unique to this event, each corporate honoree's award is presented through a real-world testimony of a WBE partner whose business has been directly enhanced by their support and commitment. WBE partners presenting the awards to each 2022 GWBC TOP Corporations honoree will be:
· Accenture presented by IPCOMM
· Ally Financial presented by AccruePartners
· AT&T presented by ProSys Information Systems, Inc.
· Grady Health System presented by Softpath System LLC
· Truist Financial Corporation presented by Corporate Environments of Georgia
· UPS presented by Avacend
· Wells Fargo presented by Tatum Hillman & Powell, LLP
“Corporations look for the WBENC certification gold standard when selecting and working with WBEs. Our TOP Corporations of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate our corporate partners who go above and beyond in supporting WBEs through their supplier diversity and procurement departments – which absolutely needs to be lauded in these turbulent times,” said Roz Lewis, President and CEO - GWBC. “We’re thrilled to have an in-person event again after two years of virtual events. Nothing beats seeing everyone, networking and celebrating in person!” added Lewis.
Karyn Greer, news anchor, will serve as the mistress of ceremonies. The event features 48 corporate sponsors and numerous female founders who understand the value of supporting the growth and development of GWBC’s certified women business enterprises within the region.
The next GWBC signature event is the LACE (Ladies Achieving Continuous Excellence) Awards being held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Georgia Aquarium. This black-tie celebration recognizes outstanding corporate partners and women WBEs for their commitment and contributions to the mission of the GWBC. More information can be found on the GWBC website.
About Greater Women’s Business Council®
The Greater Women’s Business Council, Inc. (GWBC) is a nonprofit organization that provides nationally recognized certification through Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), innovative programming and value-driven events to meet the unique needs of women business enterprises (WBEs) in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. GWBC’s constituency is comprised of more than 1,000 certified WBEs, dozens of corporate member partners, government entities and business alliances united to inspire, engage and empower women-owned businesses. A Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, GWBC is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with a second office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Learn more at www.gwbc.org or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
