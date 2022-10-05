It happens every year. As the weather cools and people spend more time indoors, many homeowners evaluate whether or not their current home is meeting their needs, and often, the answer is “no”. According to the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), the most common reasons homeowners undertake a remodeling project are:
They want to make the home more comfortable and attractive Their family is expanding and requires more room The home is outdated and the homeowner wants to make the style more current The home is not functional for the owner’s lifestyle The home needs repair
“Fall is a great time to take an objective look at your home and begin planning for a remodeling project,” said H. Dale Contant, partner of Alair Homes Marietta and former NARI national president and two-time Chairman of the Board. “As we spend more time inside, we pay greater attention to how we are using – or not using – our space. Clients also tell us that hosting friends or houseguests over the holidays really accentuated their home’s shortcomings. Whatever the reason, fall is an excellent time to begin planning for a remodeling project in the coming year.”
Many of the challenges of the past two years are starting to be resolved, according to Contant, and greater Atlanta’s remodeling industry is robust. Plus, rising interest rates are encouraging some would-be home buyers to remodel their current homes, versus purchasing a new one.
“Thanks to increased domestic manufacturing, we are less dependent on off-shore products,” said Contant. “However, it’s still ideal to order materials, appliances and products in advance, which offers the added benefit of locking in advantageous pricing. For example, lumber costs have dropped in recent months and are currently down nearly 70 percent over the 2020 peak.”
Contant says NARI Atlanta member companies confirm the most popular remodeling projects throughout greater Atlanta continue to be kitchen expansion and updates, creating in-home office/study space and adding transitional spaces such as porches, decks and patios to blend the indoors and outdoors.
“I think the past few years reminded us all of how much we value time spent with friends and family. Now that we can gather together again, people are looking to create spaces where memories can be made. As the heart of the home, the kitchen will continue to be a focal point, as well entertainment areas like dens, rec rooms, media centers, outdoor fireplaces and porches.”
About NARI Atlanta
NARI Atlanta is the local chapter of the national organization for contractors, designers, manufacturers, vendors, suppliers and other professional involved in the remodeling industry. NARI Atlanta represents over 230 member companies who adhere to a professional Code of Conduct to offer clients the highest level of service. The organization provides members with opportunities for business development, a platform for advocacy and educational opportunities. www.nariatlanta.org
About Alair
Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. Alair does this by attracting the most successful construction companies in each market and transforming them into the most valuable, lowest-risk, highest-reward construction companies in the world. Alair North Georgia includes two offices, Alair Decatur (www.alairhomes.com/decatur) and Alair Marietta (www.alairhomes.com/marietta).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.