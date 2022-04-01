The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (HBA) recently announced the dates for its annual Parade of Homes, a free, self-guided tour featuring model and inventory homes throughout metro Atlanta. Attendees have three full weekends, April 23 – 24, April 30 – May 1 and May 7 – 8, to tour new homes from local home builders.
The free, self-guided Parade of Homes features new homes throughout many popular metro Atlanta locations. Many of the participating entrees are decorated model homes that feature the latest design trends and upgrade options in a variety of sizes, layouts and architectural styles. The Parade will feature everything from affordable entry-level homes and townhomes, moderately priced large homes in popular neighborhoods, and elegant custom homes in exclusive communities.
“The Atlanta Parade of Homes continues to be a popular event among active homebuyers, as well as those simply considering buying a home,” Corey Deal, executive officer of the Greater Atlanta HBA, said. “It is an exciting time to buy a new home in metro Atlanta and we are proud to play a part in facilitating that for our community.”
Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite model homes. New this year, everyone who participates will receive a virtual gift bag with coupons and savings from local businesses. Plus, voting also automatically enters attendees to win a variety of prizes.
For details regarding the 2022 Parade of Homes, call 404-290-8113 or visit www.ATLHomesParade.com. Closer to the event, details for participating homes will be available on the website or download the ATLHomesParade app in the Apple and Android stores. You can also follow #ATLHomesParade on social media.
The 2022 Atlanta Parade of Homes is brought to you by Pella Window and Door of Georgia, as well as Gold Sponsors Offerpad, Regions Mortgage and Georgia Power. Silver Sponsors include O’Kelley & Sorohan Attorneys at Law and Northwest Exterminating, and Media Sponsors include Atlanta’s Best New Homes Show, Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio, Denim Marketing and WABE 90.1 & ATL PBA, Atlanta’s NPR and PBS Stations.
The Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (HBA) is a 1,000-plus member, not-for-profit trade association affiliated with the Home Builders Association of Georgia and the National Association of Home Builders. The HBA is the 6th largest local home builders association in the nation and the largest in Georgia and is dedicated to promoting, protecting and preserving home ownership by maintaining the housing industry as a viable economic force in the Atlanta area.
The official charity of the HBA is HomeAid Atlanta, a non-profit organization that builds and renovates transitional housing for metro Atlanta homeless children, women and men.
For information about the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, call 770-938-9900 or visit www.AtlantaHomeBuilders.com.
