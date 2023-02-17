Nashville, TN – Better Than I Found It, the nonprofit organization founded by three-time GRAMMY® nominee and American Idol alum Danny Gokey, in partnership with Mayor Sandra Vincent, The Fish Radio, Metro Drywall & Construction, Inc, and House of Empowerment Family Resource Center, have announced their special “Bus Stop” Give Back event where they will distribute over thirty-five thousand diapers to parents in need from across the region. The Bus Stop event will take place this Sunday, 2/19 on Griffin Street in the McDonough town square from 1:00-3:00 PM or until supplies run out. Any parents in need of diapers are invited to come to the town square to receive free diapers.
“These Better Than I Found It ‘Bus Stop’ give backs are just the start of fulfilling a vision I had for my music way back on American Idol,” said Gokey. “McDonough is our first ever bus stop, and I love how it’s coming together! We wanted it to truly be a blessing and meet a need in the community, and love that the Fish Atlanta introduced us to House of Empowerment Family Resource Center’s mission to focus on struggling families. We know we can’t meet all the needs, but we can come alongside an organization like this to amplify their efforts. In today’s economy, helping to serve families, especially single parent homes, is so needed. I have four children, so this hits close to home for me!”
“We are in total awe of this extraordinary opportunity that is being given to us, the House of Empowerment,” said Tawanay Bryant from House of Empowerment Family Resource Center. “It has been our prayer to be able to receive more donations, especially after the tornado that hit our area a few weeks ago wiped out a lot of supplies that families had just stocked up on. It is truly a blessing to know that there is a community of people that are helping to make a difference in the lives of so many people in small towns across America. Thank you, Danny Gokey and everyone that is involved in this project for helping us to reach our goal of serving others.”
The event is presented as a partnership between Better Than I Found It, Mayor Sandra Vincent, 104.7 The Fish Atlanta – WFSH-FM, Metro Drywall & Construction, Inc, and House of Empowerment Family Resource Center. During the event Mayor Sandra Vincent will present Better Than I Found It founder Danny Gokey with a proclamation on behalf of the City of McDonough for the work that he is doing for the community.
Gokey added, “We’ve been met with nothing but excitement and collaboration here in McDonough and having the Mayor’s support is truly an honor! It’s so beautiful to see everyone coming together to bless their community by meeting a specific, tangible area of need.”
Danny Gokey will also be performing on Sunday night at 7:00 PM at Eagle's Landing First Baptist Church in McDonough as a part of his “Jesus People” Tour with special guests Jordan Feliz and Blanca. More information can be found at DannyGokey.com. Additional information on Better Than I Found It can be found at betterthanifoundit.org.
About Better Than I Found It:
Better Than I Found It is an outreach arm of Tell Somebody Movement, founded by Danny Gokey. A unique nonprofit, its mission is to empower other good-hearted individuals and organizations to continue their selfless work, bridging the gap between need and resources. The driver is the belief that we can leave the world better than we found it. By shining a light on the good and providing tangible resources to hardworking nonprofits, BTIFI empowers them to continue and amplify their positive impact on communities. See more on Facebook and Instagram and at betterthanifoundit.org.
About House of Empowerment:
House of Empowerment is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit faith-based resource center impacting the lives of moms and their families by equipping them with essentials for their baby and education to ensure a healthy pregnancy and raise a healthy child. Through Chelsea's Closet, they provide critical baby items, feminine hygiene products, and household items while reminding moms that as we connect and share life together, there’s hope and strength in knowing we’re not on this road alone. This is done though shared experiences, education, providing resources and support, prevention workshops, messages of hope and community projects with the understanding that we come from different walks of life, but our hearts’ desire is to keep moving closer to our destiny. Learn more at houseofempowerment.org.
About 104.7 The Fish Atlanta – WFSH-FM:
In an effort to celebrate the Christmas spirit year-round, 104.7 began an initiative in 2017 called ACTS OF LOVE, addressing metro-Atlantans’ needs throughout the calendar year. Through this program the generous partners and listeners granted wishes for over 500 Local metro Atlanta area families in 2022 alone. Acts of Love is all about neighbors helping neighbors and is one of the most meaningful projects THE FISH operates. Learn more at thefishatlanta.com
About Metro Drywall & Construction, Inc:
Dale and Cindy Albrecht of Metro Drywall & Construction have served McDonough, GA for 17 years. Specializing in metal stud framing and drywall, acoustical ceilings and insulation, they are very excited to join in giving back to the moms of McDonough. Learn more at metrodrywallmdc.net.
About Danny Gokey:
Three-time Grammy Nominee, three-time KLOVE Male Vocalist of the Year, Dove Award winner, and eight-time Dove Award Nominee, Milwaukee native Danny Gokey became a favorite of millions of fans as a Top 3 finalist on Season Eight of American Idol. Following Idol, Gokey dropped his first album, My Best Days and since that time has celebrated a series of No. 1s including his follow up releases Hope In Front of Me, Rise, Haven’t Seen It Yet, holiday albums, Christmas Is Here and The Greatest Gift and, most recently, Jesus People, released in August 2021, which explores a broad spectrum of musical styles. Spawning singles like “Hope In Front of Me”, “Rise,” “The Comeback,” “Love God Love People,” and RIAA Gold-certified “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again” and “Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey has cemented his place on the radio charts with multi-week, multi-chart-topping runs in the United States, Canada, and now Latin markets with the releases of Spanish singles and collaborations. The desire to make a broader impact with his message of hope led to the founding of nonprofit organization Better Than I Found It, which is starting to do 'Bus Stops' during his current 'Jesus People' Tour. He and his wife Leyiet also launched Livin’ la Vida Gokey, a podcast featuring conversations about faith and family. They currently live outside Nashville, TN with their four beautiful children, Daniel, Victoria, Gabriel, and Emanuel. Find out more at DannyGokey.com
