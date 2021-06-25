Governor Brian Kemp and Republican gubernatorial candidates Vernon Jones, and Kandiss Taylor will deliver speeches and speak with local citizens at the July 3rd Celebrate Freedom Event. Republican candidates for Georgia Secretary of State, U.S. House and Senate, along with other state and local races will also address the crowd and greet attendees.
The Cobb County Republican Party invites the community to “Celebrate Freedom” and put Cobb First on Saturday, July 3rd at the Cobb Civic Center. This promises to be a truly inspirational event as we are reminded what freedom means as we hear personal stories from other featured speakers Dr Lisa Noel Babbage of Choose Love, Kaaryn Walker from Black Conservative Voices of Truth and others. This family friendly event is indoors and features live music, a BBQ lunch, a tribute to our armed forces, and a kid’s zone with fun activities.
The patriotic program salutes the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and our freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Local citizens and community leaders will give inspirational speeches about how our freedoms bring opportunity and hope and inspire us to serve.
Sponsorships and discounted tickets are still available. Doors open at 11:30 am, following the Marietta Parade; the event concludes at 3:00 pm. Children ages 10 and under are admitted free. Tickets purchased in advance by June 30th are priced at $20 for Cobb GOP members and $25 for non-members. Tickets will be sold at the door for an additional $5.00 per ticket. Commemorative T-shirts are also available. Visit www.cobbgop.org for sponsorships and ticket sales.
