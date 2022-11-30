Ashley Blackmon, MS, CHFN, CCRN, FNP-C, president of United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (UAPRN) of Georgia, reads Governor Kemp's proclamation of "Nurse Practitioner Week" in Georgia as UAPRN members join her at the state capitol.
As we enjoy this season of Thanksgiving, many in our state are giving thanks for the work and service of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs). Governor Brian Kemp recently proclaimed Nov. 13-19 “Nurse Practitioner Week” in Georgia. He presented an official proclamation to Ashley Blackmon, MS, CHFN, CCRN, FNP-C, president of United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (UAPRN) of Georgia, and members of the organization. In addition to celebrating these exceptional health care providers, the week also serves to remind lawmakers of the importance of removing outdated barriers to practice so nurse practitioners can provide patient care to the full extent of their experience and education. (www.uaprn.org)
“Nurse Practitioners are healthcare professionals who have earned masters or doctorate degrees, and who practice as certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists and certified nurse-midwives,” said Blackmon. “This year, as Georgia lost a vital trauma center, Atlanta Medical Center, APRNs and other healthcare providers will be called on to do even more to care for patients. And, of course, we are still helping people deal with ongoing health concerns caused by the COVID pandemic. We appreciate this official recognition by Governor Kemp and the State of Georgia for the work we do.”
According to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, more than 325,000 APRNs provide a wide range of care to America’s patients in more than 1 billion visits annually. These health care professionals practice in clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes and private practices. APRNs assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, including prescribing medications. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, APRNs are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans. Georgia has a robust community of Advanced Practice Nurses, many of whom are members of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (www.aanp.org) and United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (www.uaprn.org), both of which offer participation opportunities through multiple local chapters.
