Please consider supporting us through these sponsorships opportunities:
GHOST LEVEL: $500 -reserved table for 6 person/ Wine, Apps, Social Media & Signage Recognition
GOBLIN LEVEL: $250 -reserved table for 4 person/Social Media & Signage Recognition
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET: $30pp Tables first come availability
RESERVED TICKET: $45pp Reserved seat at table.
Tickets are now on sale for our first Gory in the Garden Halloween costume party at the Marietta Educational Garden Center. Please join us for a spooky night under the stars with your fellow ghosts and goblins, DJ and Dancing! Don't miss it! #me_garden_center
Your purchase of a ticket, table or corporate sponsorship helps to ensure that the Marietta Educational Garden Center will remain a vibrant community asset for generations to come. And for that, we thank you.
Please consider supporting us through these sponsorships opportunities:
GHOST LEVEL: $500 -reserved table for 6 person/ Wine, Apps, Social Media & Signage RecognitionGOBLIN LEVEL: $250 -reserved table for 4 person/Social Media & Signage RecognitionGENERAL ADMISSION TICKET: $30pp Tables first come availabilityRESERVED TICKET: $45pp Reserved seat at table.
Tickets are now on sale for our first Gory in the Garden Halloween costume party at the Marietta Educational Garden Center. Please join us for a spooky night under the stars with your fellow ghosts and goblins, DJ and Dancing! Don't miss it! #me_garden_center
Your purchase of a ticket, table or corporate sponsorship helps to ensure that the Marietta Educational Garden Center will remain a vibrant community asset for generations to come. And for that, we thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.