Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta will be hosting their annual Spring Fling on April 29th from 11:00am - 2:00pm. This event will include a free produce market, a 2K walk/run, a bounce house, face painting, fun food, games, art therapy activities, music, and more! This event is completely free and will be located at the Girls Inc. Marietta center:
Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta
461 Manget St
Marietta, GA 30060
No registration is required for the event itself; however, registration is required for the 2K walk. You can register and/or learn more by reaching out to the Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta team at:
Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today’s girls. Informed by girls and their families, we also advocate for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls. Join us at girlsincatl.org.
