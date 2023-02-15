Marietta, GA (February 14, 2023) — GDCR Attorneys at Law is pleased to announce the promotion of three attorneys to the designation of Member.
Blake Hungerford joined the Real Estate and Government Practice Group in 2018 after developing substantial experience in real estate and local government matters with other law firms. Blake manages associates on eminent domain matters for GDOT and other government clients. According to group practice leader Jeff Gaba, “During the past four years Blake has become a valuable team member to his group provided exceptional service to other practice groups on real estate related matters. Blake has a strong understanding and working knowledge in real estate and local government law, and he connects well with clients and other attorneys on projects.”
Abbey Mateer joined the Corporate and Business Transaction Group in 2016. Prior to joining GDCR, she gained experience working for other firms on intellectual property and USPTO matters. During the past seven years, Abbey has participated in and grasped all the critical general corporate and business practices we offer at GDCR, helped to close highly complicated transactions, acted as a mentor to young attorneys and paralegals in the practice group, and streamlined corporate and tax filings. According to Managing Partner and group leader Scott Gregory, “Abbey excels at every component of what we do for clients and is an indispensable team member for our practice group.”
Nick Gaba joined GDCR in 2015 upon law school graduation. Nick hit the ground running during his first three years developing a good working knowledge and understanding of litigation, real estate law, and governmental entities by putting in long hours working for multiple attorneys and seeking out opportunities to grow. Nick has served in the courtroom on multiple weeklong condemnation jury trials. According to Richard Calhoun, group practice leader, “Nick thrives in the courtroom action and is a driven and detail-oriented litigator. He does invaluable work on our client’s behalf.”
According to Scott Gregory, “These three attorneys have not only reached an important milestone in their professional careers, they are deeply respected by their colleagues and clients alike. They have proven themselves to be instrumental members of our firm and are an integral part of the services we provide our clients.”
ABOUT GDCR
GDCR attorneys serve a broad range of local businesses, families and governmental entities, as well as clients located across the world, from global trading firms in Hong Kong and the Philippines to leading financial institutions in Chicago and New York.
GDCR is a full-service law firm founded on a vision of providing our clients with advice and expertise at the highest levels and developing meaningful relationships for the long-term.
We work in cohesive teams of attorneys focused on solving our clients’ most important problems. Our team approach enables us to efficiently and effectively service a broad range of clients from family-owned businesses to closely held middle-market companies and multi-national corporations, as well as local and state governmental entities. For more information: https://www.gdcrlaw.com
