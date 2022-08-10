*******MEDIA ALERT/PHOTO OPP*******
Perimeter Mall Celebrates Grand Opening ofArtist Matthew Hoffman’s New Interactive Art Installation“You Are Beautiful”Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
One-of-a-kind experience includes multiple immersive photo moments and interactive exhibits themed around body positivity and self-care
Photo/Video Link: You Are Beautiful at Perimeter Mall
WHAT: Perimeter Mall will celebrate the grand opening of “You Are Beautiful,” a traveling art installation/experience by Chicago-based artist Matthew Hoffman. This is the fifth stop for the installation, which will travel to a total of eight other Brookfield Properties shopping centers throughout the U.S. The experience is family-friendly, free to the public and filled with fun photo opps.
Hoffman, whose public works have been exhibited internationally, designed the immersive installation, which started as a passion project to put positivity into the world, and his “You are Beautiful” artwork has grown into a worldwide sensation.
This experience allows visitors to explore Hoffman’s latest art and experience the one-of-a-kind “You Are Beautiful” journey of self-reflection and self-confidence, which includes:
· Moments of Motivation Seats where visitors can sit down and activate their inner confidence on chairs that have “You are Beautiful” affirmations
· Self-Reflection Mirror where visitors can look at themselves in a 13.5-by-10-foot mirror and engage in some soul-searching
· Affirmation Wall where visitors can write something positive about themselves and put their tag on the 12-foot wall. The goal is to fill the wall with positive notes from all the U.S. locations the exhibition will stop.
At the grand opening event, guests can enjoy a free yoga class at 10am. All participants receive a free $20 gift card from Fabletics, a healthy snack bar and a custom-cut yoga mat! Following the yoga class, the YAB Experience features an interactive art installation with live music, giveaways and free drinks, snacks, floral arrangements and massages! The entire day is free to attend and open to the public.
WHEN: Grand Opening Event — Saturday, August 13: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Installation through Wednesday, Sept. 7 during Perimeter Mall hours
WHERE: Dillard's Court - (4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30346); For yoga class, enter at the front entrance of the mall, off of Ashford Dunwoody Road.
INTERVIEW OPPS:
· Matthew Hoffman, Exhibit Artist (based on availability)
VISUALS:
· Art installation
· Attendees experiencing the exhibition
MEDIA CONTACT:
Andi Frey, 404-936-6876, andi@launchatlanta.com
