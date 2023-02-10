Learn about the recently enacted Camp Lejeune Justice Act, the illnesses linked with toxic drinking water at the military base, and the differences between a Department of the Navy Claim and VA Claim.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) law firm will present a free Camp Lejeune “Road to Justice” Town Hall meeting to inform the people of Smyrna, Georgia, and surrounding areas about Camp Lejeune Water Contamination and Burn Pit Exposure Claims. The event is co-sponsored by the Tacoma-based Law Office of Floyd Chapman and in association with the National Montford Point Marine Association Atlanta Chapter 5.
The Town Hall meeting will take place February 15, 2023, at the following time and venue:
TIME: 1:00 - 3:00 PM
VENUE: Smyrna American Legion Post 160 ADDRESS: 160 Legion Drive SE Smyrna, GA 30080-4353
FOR INFO: (253) 203-3325; EMAIL info@floydchapmanlaw.com
Military service personnel and citizens who served, worked, or lived at the Camp Lejeune Marine Base between 1957 and 1985 could have been exposed to toxic drinking water and developed serious illnesses as a result of this exposure. These people might qualify to file claims against the U.S. government to recover losses from their illnesses.
“We applaud President Biden and lawmakers for taking this important step to consider the substantial harms people suffered from Camp Lejeune,” said LPR Attorney Brian Barr. “We are holding these Town Hall meetings to help those who served our country at this military base, as well as their families and civilians who lived and worked there, get the justice they deserve.”
To learn more and to register for any of these free, no-obligation events, and for an updated itinerary of Town Hall locations, visit the Camp Lejeune Road to Justice Town Hallinformation page. Registration is not required.
Many of Those Impacted Don’t Know Their Rights to File Claims
On August 10, 2022, President Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, part of the larger PACT Act. The Act creates a path for victims of Camp Lejeune’s contaminated water to pursue litigation against the U.S. government.
Among those who could be eligible for compensation are:
● Military personnel
● Reservists
● Guardsmen
● Military family members
● Civilian workers
“After decades of ignoring warnings and reports about the drinking water contamination, the U.S. government has finally come around to do right by the people who suffered from this inaction,” said LPR Attorney Sara Papantonio. “Sadly, many of those who were exposed died from their exposure-caused illnesses. We want to make sure all victims know about their rights to file claims and to help them pursue the compensation they are due.”
Papantonio explains that victims have a short window in which to bring their claims. The attorneys will discuss this deadline and eligibility criteria and will answer any questions attendees have about Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Claims.
About the Law Office of Floyd Chapman
Floyd Chapman is an accredited attorney for the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of claims for Veterans benefits before the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and admitted to the bar of the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call (253) 203-3325 .
About Levin Papantonio Rafferty
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm has been representing injured people across the globe since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the world and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $30 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world.
For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call 1 (800) 277-1193.
