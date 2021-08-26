Caliber Car Wash Offering Back-To-School Clean for Free
Innovative car wash celebrating opening of new Georgia location
SMYRNA, GA – Caliber Car Wash is helping Georgia neighbors get ready for the new school year by offering free car washes and use of detailing tools during the opening of its new Smyrna location on August 28.
“With many families back on the road again during the school year, it’s the perfect chance to get your vehicle back in top-notch shape,” said Caliber spokesperson Mac McCall. “We’re thrilled for this chance to expand even further into the metro-Atlanta area, and look forward to meeting our new community members.”
The new Smyrna wash will be Caliber’s third Georgia location, and part of the company’s bigger Southeast expansion plan through 2022. Located at 1047 Windy Hill Road SE, the wash is set in a convenient location off Interstate 75.
Along with free washes, customers will be able to use Caliber’s customer-favorite detailing freebies with every wash, including vacuums, air fresheners, cleaners, detailing air and more.
“When you are on the road regularly, it’s essential to keep your vehicle clean, as dirt and grime can build up and cause long-term damage,” said Manager Joshua Johnson. “We also know how messy the interior can get during your commute, with food and other debris, so we offer free detailing tools with every wash so customers can get that perfect clean inside and out.”
The Smyrna location will offer single wash options and Limitless membership packages that allow customers to wash their vehicles all month long for one low price.
“Our Limitless wash program is simple way for our customers to save money while keeping their vehicle clean and protected year-round,” McCall said. “We also offer ceramic coating at no extra cost, which on average, saves our customers $10-20 per wash.”
Caliber Car Wash opened its first wash in Ocala, Florida in 2019 and quickly grew to 14 washes in 2021. Caliber currently has two other Georgia locations in Mableton and Chamblee, with plans to open a Douglasville wash in 2022.
