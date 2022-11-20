For the Holidays, Mellow Mushroom Puts A New Twist on a Classic Cocktail
Mellow Mushroom has created a special cocktail for the holidays, a unique version of the classic Old Fashioned. Mellow Mushroom’s “St. Nick’s Old Fashioned” is a delicious take on the classic beverage, featuring premium ingredients with balanced flavors. It is available at Mellow Mushroom from October 25, 2022 until January 9, 2023.
The St. Nick’s Old Fashioned recipe features High West Double Rye Whiskey, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey (contains nuts), Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, simple syrup, and Angostura Bitters with a lemon twist garnish.
“We want to establish Mellow Mushroom as a place to celebrate with a cocktail during the holiday season and lean into Mellow’s ability to blend flavors to make delicious craveable cocktails,” says Nick Arenas, Director of Beverage at Mellow Mushroom.
Key Ingredients - St. Nick’s Old Fashioned (Item is dine-in only):
High West Double Rye Whiskey – A unique and balanced flavor profile of cinnamon, gingersnaps, juniper, mint sprigs, and fresh wildflower honey.
Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur – Originated in Mexico in 1936 and features the deep, rich flavor of real black coffee, roasted chestnut, and indulgent sweet butter.
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey* – A little salty, sweet, savory, and consistently smooth, with a natural peanut butter flavor. *Contains Nuts
Angostura Bitters – Adds a layer of complexity, intensifies the flavor of other ingredients, and decreases the harshness of spirits.
Flavor Profile – The rye whiskey creates the base with a bold spice character that, along with the angostura bitters, balances the simple syrup sweetness. The Kahlúa adds a hint of coffee and Skrewball adds a soft peanut butter finish.
The continued popularity of the Old Fashioned in the United States is due to the simplicity of the drink and how much the spirit shines through. According to a 2022 SGWS (Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits) report, the Old Fashioned is a top ten cocktail at both upscale casual dining and fine dining restaurants. Technomic Ignite Menu Insights, showcases a 5% growth in Old Fashioneds having a presence on menus and Peanut Butter flavored spirits with 65% growth in flavored whiskey cocktails.
*Contains Nuts. (Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey).
About Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.
For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.
Link to images of new holiday cocktail: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qfuauupv6c1mcq3/AAAXNXwKRdXcyIIzSNiuKQoba?dl=0
###
